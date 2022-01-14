MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

Magnit announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities



14-Jan-2022 / 15:00 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 115384506 55.00 % 19.50 % Tesla Inc. / Varta AG 115384507 55.00 % 19.00 % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 115384482 55.00 % 19.00 % MAGNIT announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities Krasnodar, January 14, 2022: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities. The Company has been informed of the transactions made by Marathon Retail LLC with 13,131,993 shares of the Company, while such transactions have not resulted in a change of the share of votes held by Marathon Retail LLC and accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marathon Retail Limited Liability Company 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status The notification concerns a person closely associated with the persons discharging managerial responsibilities - Vinokurov Alexander Semenovich and Zakharov Sergey Mihailovich (members of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit") b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Termination of pledge of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) Volume 0 13,131,993 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume 0 13,131,993 e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-11 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of the PJSC "Magnit" shares under the repurchase agreement to VTB Group companies (VTB Bank (PJSC) or entities that form part of its group) pursuant to the terms of which the votes accounted for the transferred voting shares of PJSC "Magnit" are retained by Marathon Retail LLC c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) Volume 5,535 13,131,993 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price (RUB) Aggregated Volume 5,535 13,131,993 e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-11 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations

dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+.

Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

