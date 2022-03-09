MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting



09-March-2022 / 17:00 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 115385070 49.00 % 20.00 % Tesla Inc. / Varta AG 115385071 50.00 % 18.00 % austriamicrosystems AG / Logitech / Swisscom N 115385072 63.00 % 16.00 % Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting Krasnodar, Russia (March 9, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on March 6, 2022. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered the shareholders' proposals and included the following candidates into the list of nominees to PJSC Magnit Board of Directors to be elected at the AGM of PJSC Magnit following 2021 results: Makhnev Alexey Petrovich; Ryan Charles Emmitt; Rozanov Vsevolod Valeryevich; Yakovitskiy Alexey Andreevich; Adamyan Naira Vilenovna; Wetli Pierre-Laurent; Vinokurov Alexander Semenovich ; Dorofeev Dmitry Vladimirovich; Dunning Jan Gezinus; Zakharov Sergey Mikhailovich; Koch Hans Walter; Petrov Alexey Evgenyevich; Simmons James Pat; Zubreeva Anastasia Leonidovna; Lepekhin Maksim Sergeevich; Milinova Elena Mikhailovna; Panchenko Aleksandr Aleksandrovich; Piven Sergey Aleksandrovich; Puzakov Pavel Ivanovich; Titov Andrey Evgenyevich; Yasnobulka Olexander. Please follow the link below for more information about the results of the Board of Directors meeting: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/#tabs-Disclosure (in English) For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations

dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856.1 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

