Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’397 3.1%  SPI 14’443 2.8%  Dow 32’633 -0.6%  DAX 13’576 5.8%  Euro 1.0230 1.0%  EStoxx50 3’702 5.6%  Gold 1’994 -2.7%  Bitcoin 39’048 8.5%  Dollar 0.9276 -0.2%  Öl 120.7 -6.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Magnit JSC Aktie [Valor: 3962220 / ISIN: US55953Q2021]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.03.2022 15:00:05

Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

Magnit JSC
12.46 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

09-March-2022 / 17:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

 

 

Krasnodar, Russia (March 9, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on March 6, 2022.

 

The Board of Directors of the Company has considered the shareholders' proposals and included the following candidates into the list of nominees to PJSC Magnit Board of Directors to be elected at the AGM of PJSC Magnit following 2021 results:

 

  1.         Makhnev Alexey Petrovich;
  2.         Ryan Charles Emmitt;
  3.         Rozanov Vsevolod Valeryevich;
  4.         Yakovitskiy Alexey Andreevich;
  5.         Adamyan Naira Vilenovna;
  6.         Wetli Pierre-Laurent;
  7.         Vinokurov Alexander Semenovich;
  8.         Dorofeev Dmitry Vladimirovich;
  9.         Dunning Jan Gezinus;
  10.    Zakharov Sergey Mikhailovich;
  11.    Koch Hans Walter;
  12.    Petrov Alexey Evgenyevich;
  13.    Simmons James Pat;
  14.    Zubreeva Anastasia Leonidovna;
  15.    Lepekhin Maksim Sergeevich;
  16.    Milinova Elena Mikhailovna;
  17.    Panchenko Aleksandr Aleksandrovich;
  18.    Piven Sergey Aleksandrovich;
  19.    Puzakov Pavel Ivanovich;
  20.    Titov Andrey Evgenyevich;
  21.    Yasnobulka Olexander.

 

 

 

Please follow the link below for more information about the results of the Board of Directors meeting:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries                    Twitter

press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note to editors

 

"Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856.1 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

 

 

 

 

Forward-looking statements

 

This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 148030
EQS News ID: 1298657

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298657&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen