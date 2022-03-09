|
09.03.2022 15:00:05
Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Krasnodar, Russia (March 9, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on March 6, 2022.
The Board of Directors of the Company has considered the shareholders' proposals and included the following candidates into the list of nominees to PJSC Magnit Board of Directors to be elected at the AGM of PJSC Magnit following 2021 results:
Please follow the link below for more information about the results of the Board of Directors meeting:
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|148030
|EQS News ID:
|1298657
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
