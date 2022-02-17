|
17.02.2022 12:30:05
Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Krasnodar, Russia (February 17, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on February 16, 2022.
The Board of Directors has approved the updated PJSC Magnit Corporate Strategy 2021-2025.
Please follow the link below for more information about the results of the Board of Directors meeting:
The updated PJSC Magnit Corporate Strategy 2021-2025 will be published soon at the following web pages:
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|143760
|EQS News ID:
|1282265
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
