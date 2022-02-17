Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

Krasnodar, Russia (February 17, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on February 16, 2022.

The Board of Directors has approved the updated PJSC Magnit Corporate Strategy 2021-2025.

