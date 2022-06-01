Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Magnit JSC Aktie [Valor: 3962220 / ISIN: US55953Q2021]
01.06.2022 16:30:03

Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

Magnit JSC
12.46 CHF 0%
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

01-Jun-2022 / 17:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

 

 

Krasnodar, Russia (June 1, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds.

Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-001P-05 series in the amount of 351,500,000 rubles and the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002P-04 series in the amount of 351,500,000 rubles.

 

Parameters of the bond issue

 

Bonds of the BO-001P-05 series

Bonds of the BO-002P-04 series

Type of securities:

Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the BO-001P-05 series with centralized registration of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number
4-60525--001-02 of 23.10.2015, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1036M9

 

 

Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the BO-002P-04 series with centralized registration of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number
4-60525--002-02 of 27.07.2016, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1036H9

Registration number of the securities issue and the date of its assignment:

 

4B02-05-60525-P-001P as of May 27, 2021

 

4B02-04-60525-P-002P as of May 27, 2021

Reporting (coupon) period which the yield is paid for:

The second coupon period (01.12.2021 01.06.2022)

The second coupon period (01.12.2021 01.06.2022)

 

The total amount of the yield paid against bonds:

 

351,500,000 (three hundred and fifty-one million five hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions

 

 

351,500,000 (three hundred and fifty-one million five hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions

 

The amount of the yield paid against one bond:

 

 

35.15 (thirty-five rubles 15 kopecks) rubles per each bond

 

35.15 (thirty-five rubles 15 kopecks) rubles per each bond

The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid:

 

10,000,000 bonds

10,000,000 bonds

The method of payment:

Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement

Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement

 

The date of the obligation fulfilment:

 

June 1, 2022

 

June 1, 2022

 

The share (as a percentage) of the performed obligation in the total amount obligation:

 

100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full).

 

100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full).

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

 

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries                    Twitter

press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR

 

 

Note to editors

 

Magnit is one of Russias leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

 

 

Forward-looking statements

 

This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

 

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 165609
EQS News ID: 1366523

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

