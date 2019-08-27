<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.08.2019 15:05:04

Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment

27-Aug-2019 / 16:05 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | August 27, 2019

 

Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment

 

Krasnodar, Russia (27 August, 2019): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 1st coupon yield payment against bonds.

Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the first coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-02 series in the amount of 423,800,000 rubles.

 

Parameters of the bond issue:

 

Type of securities:

Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-003P-02 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1004G9

 

Identification number of the securities issue and the date of its assignment:

4B02-02-60525-P-003P as of February 21, 2019

Reporting (coupon) period which the yield is paid for:

The first coupon period (26.02.2019-27.08.2019)

 

The total amount of the interest to be paid against bonds:

 

423,800,000 (Four hundred and twenty three million eight hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions

 

 

The amount of the interest to be paid against one bond:

 

42.38 (Forty two rubles 38 kopecks) rubles per each bond

The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid:

 

10,000,000 bonds

The method of payment:

Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement

 

The record date:

 

August 26, 2019

 

The date of the obligation fulfillment:

 

August 27, 2019

 

The total amount of the interest paid against bonds following the reporting period:

 

Following the 1st coupon period the amount of 423,800,000.00 (Four hundred and twenty three million eight hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru

 

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centers and 19,884 stores (14,231 convenience, 466 supermarkets and 5,187 drogerie stores) in 3,354 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS results for 1H 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 658 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 43 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 18108
EQS News ID: 863821

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=863821&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten