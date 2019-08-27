|
27.08.2019 15:05:04
Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Press Release | Krasnodar | August 27, 2019
Krasnodar, Russia (27 August, 2019): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 1st coupon yield payment against bonds.
Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the first coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-02 series in the amount of 423,800,000 rubles.
Parameters of the bond issue:
For further information, please contact:
Dmitry Kovalenko
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80
Dina Chistyak
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101
Media Inquiries
Media Relations Department
Email: press@magnit.ru
Note to editors:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centers and 19,884 stores (14,231 convenience, 466 supermarkets and 5,187 drogerie stores) in 3,354 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the reviewed IFRS results for 1H 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 658 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 43 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.
|
