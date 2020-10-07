+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
07.10.2020 20:02:00

MagnaChip to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip") (NYSE: MX) announced today it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

(PRNewsfoto/MagnaChip Semiconductor Corpora)

The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472 in US/Canada. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 7584769. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056.  The access code is 7584769.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. With more than 40 years of operating history, MagnaChip owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. Please visit www.magnachip.com for more information. Information on or accessible from MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

United States (Investor Relations):

So-Yeon Jeong

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1-408-712-6151

investor.relations@magnachip.com

Korea / Asia media:

Chankeun Park

Director of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-5223

chankeun.park@magnachip.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-october-29-301147370.html

SOURCE MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

