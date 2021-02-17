SMI 10’809 -0.9%  SPI 13’494.5900 -1.0%  Dow 31’613 0.3%  DAX 13’909 -1.1%  Euro 1 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.7%  Gold 1’775 -1.1%  Bitcoin 46’949 6.8%  Dollar 0.8988 0.7%  Öl 64.4 1.4% 
17.02.2021 22:01:00

Magnachip Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2020

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)

Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter of 2020, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "Magnachip's Q4 results exceeded our expectations, capping off one of the most challenging years for any of us. Our Q4 results demonstrated counter-seasonal strength with a 14.5% sequential revenue growth and GAAP operating income margin of 6.4%, and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin of 10.7% driven by a strong ramp-up in 5G as well as effective cost management."

Commenting on the full-year, YJ stated, "2020 was an exceptional year for Magnachip, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. We entered MX 3.0, the exciting new chapter of growth, with a sharpened focus as a pure-play standard products company, renewed energy, and a clear mission of empowering our customers. Under MX 3.0, we set long-term financial targets that we would like to achieve by 2023. While we recognize the path will not always be a straight line, the exciting opportunities ahead of us only reinforce our confidence in our growth outlook. I am proud of and thankful for our amazing group of dedicated employees who continued to deliver extraordinary results in 2020."

Q4 and 2020 Financial Highlights

 

In thousands of US dollars, except share data



GAAP



Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q/Q change

Q4 2019

Y/Y change

Revenues











Standard Products Business











Display Solutions

82,705

69,583


up

18.9%

75,490


up

9.6%


Power Solutions

46,861

46,679


up

0.4%

37,814


up

23.9%


Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

13,379

8,551


up

56.5%

10,048


up

33.2%

Gross Profit Margin

26.9%

22.9%


up

4.0% pts

24.7%


up

2.2% pts

Operating Income

9,206

3,223


up

185.6%

5,691


up

61.8%

Net Income (2)

66,581

272,962


down

75.6%

23,426


up

184.2%

Basic Earnings per Common Share

1.87

7.74


down

75.8%

0.68


up

175.0%

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

1.45

5.89


down

75.4%

0.54


up

168.5%























In thousands of US dollars, except share data



Non-GAAP(3)



Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q/Q change

Q4 2019

Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income

15,355

8,823


up

74.0%

10,136


up

51.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

18,582

11,731


up

58.4%

12,794


up

45.2%

Adjusted Net Income

17,268

5,147


up

235.5%

6,620


up

160.8%

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted

0.40

0.14


up

185.7%

0.17


up

135.3%












 

 

In thousands of US dollars, except share data



GAAP



2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Revenues







Standard Products Business







Display Solutions

299,057

308,531


down

3.1%


Power Solutions

166,462

176,316


down

5.6%


Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

41,540

35,824


up

16.0%

Gross Profit Margin

25.3%

22.4%


up

2.9% pts

Operating Income

27,016

23,725


up

13.9%

Net Income (Loss) (2)

344,965

(21,826)


up

1680.5%

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

9.80

(0.64)


up

1631.3%

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

7.54

(0.64)


up

1278.1%















In thousands of US dollars, except share data



Non-GAAP(3)



2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Adjusted Operating Income

41,584

30,416


up

36.7%

Adjusted EBITDA

52,919

40,923


up

29.3%

Adjusted Net Income

28,260

8,954


up

215.6%

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted

0.73

0.25


up

192.0%








 

(1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, the Company will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in the Company's fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.


(2) In Q4 2020, total net income of $66.6 million included one-time recognition of deferred tax benefits of $43.9 million. In Q3 2020, total net income of $273.0 million included income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $264.5 million, primarily attributable to the recognition of $287.1 million as gain on sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4.


(3) Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting Magnachip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q1 2021 Financial Guidance
The COVID-19 global pandemic is not behind us and continues to reduce our forward visibility. Q1 is our seasonally low quarter, but the demand in most of our end markets remains very healthy. Currently, the industry is going through severe supply constraints. While we are leaving some demand unmet in Q1 due to supply constraints, we are working closely with our strategic customer and our foundry partners to address supply constraints, and we expect the supply situation to improve later in the quarter. While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently anticipates for Q1 2021:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $119 million to $124 million, including about $10 million of the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
  • Gross profit margin to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Magnachip will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2021. The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 6298187.  Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. Eastern Time start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056.  The access code is 6298187.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements about Magnachip's future operating and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including first quarter 2021 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, escalated trade tensions and supply constraints on Magnachip's first quarter 2021 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, economic instability and the outbreak of disease; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2020, our Form 10-Qs filed on May 11, 2020, August 7, 2020 and November 6, 2020 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor 

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:


In the United States:

So-Yeon Jeong

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1-408-712-6151

Investor.relations@magnachip.com

In Korea:

Chankeun Park

Director of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-5223

chankeun.park@magnachip.com

 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)






Three Months Ended





Year Ended


December 31,


 

September 30,


December 31,


December 31,

December 31,




2020



2020



2019



2020



2019


Revenues:

















Net sales – standard products business

$

129,566


$

116,262

$

113,304

$

465,519

$

484,847

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services


13,379



8,551


10,048


41,540


35,824

Total revenues


142,945



124,813


123,352


507,059


520,671

Cost of sales:

















Cost of sales – standard products business


92,503



87,494


82,807


338,420


368,450

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services


11,981



8,731


10,048


40,322


35,824

Total cost of sales


104,484



96,225


92,855


378,742


404,274

Gross profit


38,461



28,588


30,497


128,317


116,397

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products

















business net sales


28.6%



24.7%


26.9%


27.3%


24.0%

Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues


26.9%



22.9%


24.7%


25.3%


22.4%

Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative expenses


12,576



12,888


13,778


49,974


47,595

Research and development expenses


11,604



12,477


10,975


45,698


45,024

Early termination and other charges


5,075




53


5,629


53

Total operating expenses


29,255



25,365


24,806


101,301


92,672

Operating income:


9,206



3,223


5,691


27,016


23,725

Interest expense


(1,625)



(5,485)


(5,542)


(18,147)


(22,157)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net


13,256



8,864


21,850


(382)


(22,316)

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net


(766)





(766)


(42)

Other income, net


767



714


761


3,110


2,577

Income (loss) from continuing operations before

















income tax expense


20,838



7,316


22,760


10,831


(18,213)

Income tax expense (benefit)


(47,064)



(1,145)


(1,116)


(46,228)


2,200

Income (loss) from continuing operations


67,902



8,461


23,876


57,059


(20,413)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


(1,321)



264,501


(450)


287,906


(1,413)

Net income (loss)

$

66,581


$

272,962

$

23,426

$

344,965

$

(21,826)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share—

















Continuing operations

$

1.91


$

0.24

$

0.69

$

1.62

$

(0.59)

Discontinued operations


(0.04)



7.50


(0.01)


8.18


(0.05)

Total

$

1.87


$

7.74

$

0.68

$

9.80

$

(0.64)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—

















Continuing operations

$

1.47


$

0.21

$

0.55

$

1.35

$

(0.59)

Discontinued operations


(0.02)



5.68


(0.01)


6.19


(0.05)

Total

$

1.45


$

5.89

$

0.54

$

7.54

$

(0.64)

Weighted average number of shares—

















Basic


35,582,966



35,280,864


34,542,415


35,213,525


34,321,888

Diluted


47,062,903



46,581,788


46,078,768


46,503,586


34,321,888

 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)




December 31,
2020


December 31,
2019

Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents              

$    279,940


$   151,657

Accounts receivable, net   

64,390


47,447

Inventories, net   

39,039


41,404

Other receivables               

4,338


10,200

Prepaid expenses              

7,332


9,003

Hedge collateral 

5,250


9,820

Other current assets           

9,321


10,013

Current assets held for sale             


99,821





Total current assets            

409,610


379,365





Property, plant and equipment, net

96,383


73,068

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,632


1,876

Intangible assets, net         

2,727


2,769

Long-term prepaid expenses          

4,058


5,757

Deferred income taxes     

44,541


155

Other non-current assets  

9,739


8,904

Non-current assets held for sale     


123,434





Total assets         

$    571,690


$   595,328





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable               

$       52,164


$      40,376

Other accounts payable    

2,531


6,410

Accrued expenses             

16,241


44,799

Accrued income taxes       

12,398


1,569

Operating lease liabilities 

2,210


1,625

Current portion of long-term borrowings, net

83,479


Other current liabilities      

4,595


2,014

Current liabilities held for sale         


37,040





Total current liabilities       

173,618


133,833





Long-term borrowings, net               


304,743

Accrued severance benefits, net     

40,462


51,181

Non-current operating lease liabilities           

2,422


251

Other non-current liabilities              

9,588


9,420

Non-current liabilities held for sale 


110,881





Total liabilities     

226,090


610,309





Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity




Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 43,851,991 shares issued and 34,800,312 outstanding at December 31, 2019

450


439

Additional paid-in capital  

163,010


152,404

Retained earnings (deficit)               

286,834


(58,131 )

Treasury stock, 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020 and 9,051,679 shares at December 31, 2019, respectively         

(108,397 )


(107,033 )

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)      

3,703


(2,660 )





Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  

345,600


(14,981 )





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity        

$    571,690


$   595,328





 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2020



2020




2019


Cash flows from operating activities












Net income (loss)

$

66,581

$

344,965

$

(21,826)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used in)

   by operating activities












Depreciation and amortization



3,148


16,481



32,729

Provision for severance benefits



2,593


16,743



17,139

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount



396


2,220



2,299

Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net



(29,842)


(23,233)



24,692

Restructuring and other charges



3,502


3,502



3,598

Provision for inventory reserves



(384)


3,695



10,468

Stock-based compensation



1,945


6,699



6,952

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net



766


766



42

Gain on sale of discontinued operations




(287,117)



Others, net



132


217



247

Changes in operating assets and liabilities












Accounts receivable, net



(2,685)


(19,268)



(19,824)

Unbilled accounts receivable, net




14,260



19,274

Inventories



(2,206)


(816)



(14,678)

Other receivables



843


6,954



(6,200)

Deferred income tax assets



(44,440)


(44,441)



35

Other current assets



4,418


13,561



11,984

Accounts payable



8,626


3,960



7,375

Other accounts payable



(3,966)


(12,000)



(8,518)

Accrued expenses



(30,747)


(28,756)



5,279

Accrued income taxes



(1,721)


10,825



267

Deferred revenue



(478)


2,174



(4,768)

Other current liabilities



688


279



(4,727)

Other non-current liabilities



653


3,521



(306)

Contributions to severance insurance deposit accounts



(11,885)


(11,921)



(2,262)

Payment of severance benefits



(6,188)


(12,076)



(9,288)

Others, net



(3,820)


(3,724)



514

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(44,071)


7,470



50,497

Cash flows from investing activities












Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral



5,733


13,762



13,583

Payment of hedge collateral



(998)


(8,839)



(17,833)

Proceeds from disposal of plant, property and equipment



59


65



202

Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(19,747)


(36,100)



(22,955)

Payment for intellectual property registration



(77)


(741)



(1,103)

Collection of guarantee deposits



133


1,024



549

Payment of guarantee deposits



(625)


(1,236)



(1,349)

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations




350,553



Other, net



(26)


(6)



9

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(15,548)


318,482



(28,897)

Cash flows from financing activities












Repurchase of long-term borrowings



(224,250)


(224,250)



(1,175)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



1,228


3,918



2,860

Acquisition of treasury stock



(104)


(1,125)



(2,702)

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement



(144)


(546)



(552)

Others



(113)


(278)



(233)

Net cash used in financing activities



(223,383)


(222,281)



(1,802)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



20,831


24,612



(579)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(262,171)


128,283



19,219

Cash and cash equivalents












Beginning of the period



542,111


151,657



132,438

End of the period

$

279,940

$

279,940

$

151,657

 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended






Year Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2020




2020




2019



2020




2019


Operating income

$

9,206


$

3,223


$

5,691

$

27,016


$

23,725

Adjustments:



















Equity-based compensation expense


1,945



2,101



4,392


6,311



6,053

Early termination and other charges


5,075





53


5,629



53

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions


(871)



2,331




1,460



Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage




1,168




1,168



Others









585

Adjusted operating income

$

15,355

$

8,823

$

10,136

$

41,584

$

30,416

We present Adjusted Operating Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (iv) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (v) Others. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,


December 31,


December 31.




2020




2020




2019



2020




2019


Income (loss) from continuing operations


$

67,902


$

8,461


$

23,876

$

57,059


$

(20,413)

Adjustments:




















Interest expense, net



863



4,875



4,675


15,404



19,451

Income tax expense (benefit)



(47,064)



(1,145)



(1,116)


(46,228)



2,200

Depreciation and amortization



3,148



2,854



2,615


11,116



10,318

EBITDA



24,849



15,045



30,050


37,351



11,556

Equity-based compensation expense



1,945



2,101



4,392


6,311



6,053

Early termination and other charges



5,075





53


5,629



53

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



(13,256)



(8,864)



(21,850)


382



22,316

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net



74



(50)



149


(148)



318

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net


766






766



42

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



(871)



2,331




1,460



Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage





1,168




1,168



Others










585

Adjusted EBITDA



18,582



11,731



12,794


52,919



40,923

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

67,902

$

8,461

$

23,876

$

57,059

$

(20,413)

Adjustments:




















Equity-based compensation expense



1,945



2,101



4,392


6,311



6,053

Early termination and other charges



5,075





53


5,629



53

Foreign currency loss (gain), net



(13,256)



(8,864)



(21,850)


382



22,316

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net



74



(50)



149


(148)



318

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net


766






766



42

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



(871)



2,331




1,460



Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage





1,168




1,168



GAAP and cash tax expense difference


(43,874)






(43,874)



Others










585

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments



(493)






(493)



Adjusted Net Income

$

17,268

$

5,147

$

6,620

$

28,260

$

8,954

Adjusted Net Income per common share—




















- Basic

$

0.49

$

0.15

$

0.19

$

0.80

$

0.26

- Diluted

$

0.40

$

0.14

$

0.17

$

0.73

$

0.25

Weighted average number of shares – basic



35,582,966



35,280,864



34,542,415


35,213,525



34,321,888

Weighted average number of shares – diluted



47,062,903



46,581,788



46,078,768


46,503,586



35,405,077






















We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (viii) Others. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (viii) GAAP and cash tax expense difference, (ix) Others and (x) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-reports-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-year-2020-301229730.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

