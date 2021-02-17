Magnachip Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2020

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter of 2020, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "Magnachip's Q4 results exceeded our expectations, capping off one of the most challenging years for any of us. Our Q4 results demonstrated counter-seasonal strength with a 14.5% sequential revenue growth and GAAP operating income margin of 6.4%, and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin of 10.7% driven by a strong ramp-up in 5G as well as effective cost management."

Commenting on the full-year, YJ stated, "2020 was an exceptional year for Magnachip, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. We entered MX 3.0, the exciting new chapter of growth, with a sharpened focus as a pure-play standard products company, renewed energy, and a clear mission of empowering our customers. Under MX 3.0, we set long-term financial targets that we would like to achieve by 2023. While we recognize the path will not always be a straight line, the exciting opportunities ahead of us only reinforce our confidence in our growth outlook. I am proud of and thankful for our amazing group of dedicated employees who continued to deliver extraordinary results in 2020."

Q4 and 2020 Financial Highlights

In thousands of US dollars, except share data



GAAP



Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q/Q change Q4 2019 Y/Y change Revenues



















Standard Products Business



















Display Solutions 82,705 69,583

up 18.9% 75,490

up 9.6%

Power Solutions 46,861 46,679

up 0.4% 37,814

up 23.9%

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1) 13,379 8,551

up 56.5% 10,048

up 33.2% Gross Profit Margin 26.9% 22.9%

up 4.0% pts 24.7%

up 2.2% pts Operating Income 9,206 3,223

up 185.6% 5,691

up 61.8% Net Income (2) 66,581 272,962

down 75.6% 23,426

up 184.2% Basic Earnings per Common Share 1.87 7.74

down 75.8% 0.68

up 175.0% Diluted Earnings per Common Share 1.45 5.89

down 75.4% 0.54

up 168.5%











































In thousands of US dollars, except share data



Non-GAAP(3)



Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q/Q change Q4 2019 Y/Y change Adjusted Operating Income 15,355 8,823

up 74.0% 10,136

up 51.5% Adjusted EBITDA 18,582 11,731

up 58.4% 12,794

up 45.2% Adjusted Net Income 17,268 5,147

up 235.5% 6,620

up 160.8% Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted 0.40 0.14

up 185.7% 0.17

up 135.3%























In thousands of US dollars, except share data



GAAP



2020 2019 Y/Y Change Revenues











Standard Products Business











Display Solutions 299,057 308,531

down 3.1%

Power Solutions 166,462 176,316

down 5.6%

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1) 41,540 35,824

up 16.0% Gross Profit Margin 25.3% 22.4%

up 2.9% pts Operating Income 27,016 23,725

up 13.9% Net Income (Loss) (2) 344,965 (21,826)

up 1680.5% Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share 9.80 (0.64)

up 1631.3% Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share 7.54 (0.64)

up 1278.1%



























In thousands of US dollars, except share data



Non-GAAP(3)



2020 2019 Y/Y Change Adjusted Operating Income 41,584 30,416

up 36.7% Adjusted EBITDA 52,919 40,923

up 29.3% Adjusted Net Income 28,260 8,954

up 215.6% Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted 0.73 0.25

up 192.0%















(1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, the Company will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in the Company's fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.

(2) In Q4 2020, total net income of $66.6 million included one-time recognition of deferred tax benefits of $43.9 million. In Q3 2020, total net income of $273.0 million included income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $264.5 million, primarily attributable to the recognition of $287.1 million as gain on sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting Magnachip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q1 2021 Financial Guidance

The COVID-19 global pandemic is not behind us and continues to reduce our forward visibility. Q1 is our seasonally low quarter, but the demand in most of our end markets remains very healthy. Currently, the industry is going through severe supply constraints. While we are leaving some demand unmet in Q1 due to supply constraints, we are working closely with our strategic customer and our foundry partners to address supply constraints, and we expect the supply situation to improve later in the quarter. While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently anticipates for Q1 2021:

Revenue to be in the range of $119 million to $124 million , including about $10 million of the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.

to , including about of the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services. Gross profit margin to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Magnachip will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2021. The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 6298187. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. Eastern Time start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The access code is 6298187.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements about Magnachip's future operating and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including first quarter 2021 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, escalated trade tensions and supply constraints on Magnachip's first quarter 2021 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, economic instability and the outbreak of disease; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2020, our Form 10-Qs filed on May 11, 2020, August 7, 2020 and November 6, 2020 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com . Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended







Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, December 31,





2020



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues:































Net sales – standard products business $ 129,566

$ 116,262 $ 113,304 $ 465,519 $ 484,847 Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

13,379



8,551

10,048

41,540

35,824 Total revenues

142,945



124,813

123,352

507,059

520,671 Cost of sales:































Cost of sales – standard products business

92,503



87,494

82,807

338,420

368,450 Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

11,981



8,731

10,048

40,322

35,824 Total cost of sales

104,484



96,225

92,855

378,742

404,274 Gross profit

38,461



28,588

30,497

128,317

116,397 Gross profit as a percentage of standard products































business net sales

28.6%



24.7%

26.9%

27.3%

24.0% Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues

26.9%



22.9%

24.7%

25.3%

22.4% Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,576



12,888

13,778

49,974

47,595 Research and development expenses

11,604



12,477

10,975

45,698

45,024 Early termination and other charges

5,075



—

53

5,629

53 Total operating expenses

29,255



25,365

24,806

101,301

92,672 Operating income:

9,206



3,223

5,691

27,016

23,725 Interest expense

(1,625)



(5,485)

(5,542)

(18,147)

(22,157) Foreign currency gain (loss), net

13,256



8,864

21,850

(382)

(22,316) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

(766)



—

—

(766)

(42) Other income, net

767



714

761

3,110

2,577 Income (loss) from continuing operations before































income tax expense

20,838



7,316

22,760

10,831

(18,213) Income tax expense (benefit)

(47,064)



(1,145)

(1,116)

(46,228)

2,200 Income (loss) from continuing operations

67,902



8,461

23,876

57,059

(20,413) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,321)



264,501

(450)

287,906

(1,413) Net income (loss) $ 66,581

$ 272,962 $ 23,426 $ 344,965 $ (21,826) Basic earnings (loss) per common share—































Continuing operations $ 1.91

$ 0.24 $ 0.69 $ 1.62 $ (0.59) Discontinued operations

(0.04)



7.50

(0.01)

8.18

(0.05) Total $ 1.87

$ 7.74 $ 0.68 $ 9.80 $ (0.64) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—































Continuing operations $ 1.47

$ 0.21 $ 0.55 $ 1.35 $ (0.59) Discontinued operations

(0.02)



5.68

(0.01)

6.19

(0.05) Total $ 1.45

$ 5.89 $ 0.54 $ 7.54 $ (0.64) Weighted average number of shares—































Basic

35,582,966



35,280,864

34,542,415

35,213,525

34,321,888 Diluted

47,062,903



46,581,788

46,078,768

46,503,586

34,321,888

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 279,940

$ 151,657 Accounts receivable, net 64,390

47,447 Inventories, net 39,039

41,404 Other receivables 4,338

10,200 Prepaid expenses 7,332

9,003 Hedge collateral 5,250

9,820 Other current assets 9,321

10,013 Current assets held for sale —

99,821







Total current assets 409,610

379,365







Property, plant and equipment, net 96,383

73,068 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,632

1,876 Intangible assets, net 2,727

2,769 Long-term prepaid expenses 4,058

5,757 Deferred income taxes 44,541

155 Other non-current assets 9,739

8,904 Non-current assets held for sale —

123,434







Total assets $ 571,690

$ 595,328







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 52,164

$ 40,376 Other accounts payable 2,531

6,410 Accrued expenses 16,241

44,799 Accrued income taxes 12,398

1,569 Operating lease liabilities 2,210

1,625 Current portion of long-term borrowings, net 83,479

— Other current liabilities 4,595

2,014 Current liabilities held for sale —

37,040







Total current liabilities 173,618

133,833







Long-term borrowings, net —

304,743 Accrued severance benefits, net 40,462

51,181 Non-current operating lease liabilities 2,422

251 Other non-current liabilities 9,588

9,420 Non-current liabilities held for sale —

110,881







Total liabilities 226,090

610,309







Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 43,851,991 shares issued and 34,800,312 outstanding at December 31, 2019 450

439 Additional paid-in capital 163,010

152,404 Retained earnings (deficit) 286,834

(58,131 ) Treasury stock, 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020 and 9,051,679 shares at December 31, 2019, respectively (108,397 )

(107,033 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,703

(2,660 )







Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 345,600

(14,981 )







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 571,690

$ 595,328









MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2020



2020





2019

Cash flows from operating activities





















Net income (loss) $ 66,581 $ 344,965 $ (21,826) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used in) by operating activities





















Depreciation and amortization



3,148

16,481



32,729 Provision for severance benefits



2,593

16,743



17,139 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount



396

2,220



2,299 Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net



(29,842)

(23,233)



24,692 Restructuring and other charges



3,502

3,502



3,598 Provision for inventory reserves



(384)

3,695



10,468 Stock-based compensation



1,945

6,699



6,952 Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net



766

766



42 Gain on sale of discontinued operations



—

(287,117)



— Others, net



132

217



247 Changes in operating assets and liabilities





















Accounts receivable, net



(2,685)

(19,268)



(19,824) Unbilled accounts receivable, net



—

14,260



19,274 Inventories



(2,206)

(816)



(14,678) Other receivables



843

6,954



(6,200) Deferred income tax assets



(44,440)

(44,441)



35 Other current assets



4,418

13,561



11,984 Accounts payable



8,626

3,960



7,375 Other accounts payable



(3,966)

(12,000)



(8,518) Accrued expenses



(30,747)

(28,756)



5,279 Accrued income taxes



(1,721)

10,825



267 Deferred revenue



(478)

2,174



(4,768) Other current liabilities



688

279



(4,727) Other non-current liabilities



653

3,521



(306) Contributions to severance insurance deposit accounts



(11,885)

(11,921)



(2,262) Payment of severance benefits



(6,188)

(12,076)



(9,288) Others, net



(3,820)

(3,724)



514 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(44,071)

7,470



50,497 Cash flows from investing activities





















Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral



5,733

13,762



13,583 Payment of hedge collateral



(998)

(8,839)



(17,833) Proceeds from disposal of plant, property and equipment



59

65



202 Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(19,747)

(36,100)



(22,955) Payment for intellectual property registration



(77)

(741)



(1,103) Collection of guarantee deposits



133

1,024



549 Payment of guarantee deposits



(625)

(1,236)



(1,349) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations



—

350,553



— Other, net



(26)

(6)



9 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(15,548)

318,482



(28,897) Cash flows from financing activities





















Repurchase of long-term borrowings



(224,250)

(224,250)



(1,175) Proceeds from exercise of stock options



1,228

3,918



2,860 Acquisition of treasury stock



(104)

(1,125)



(2,702) Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement



(144)

(546)



(552) Others



(113)

(278)



(233) Net cash used in financing activities



(223,383)

(222,281)



(1,802) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



20,831

24,612



(579) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(262,171)

128,283



19,219 Cash and cash equivalents





















Beginning of the period



542,111

151,657



132,438 End of the period $ 279,940 $ 279,940 $ 151,657

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended









Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2020





2020





2019



2020





2019

Operating income $ 9,206

$ 3,223

$ 5,691 $ 27,016

$ 23,725 Adjustments:



































Equity-based compensation expense

1,945



2,101



4,392

6,311



6,053 Early termination and other charges

5,075



—



53

5,629



53 Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions

(871)



2,331



—

1,460



— Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage

—



1,168



—

1,168



— Others

—



—



—

—



585 Adjusted operating income $ 15,355 $ 8,823 $ 10,136 $ 41,584 $ 30,416

We present Adjusted Operating Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (iv) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (v) Others. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

December 31,

December 31.





2020





2020





2019



2020





2019

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 67,902

$ 8,461

$ 23,876 $ 57,059

$ (20,413) Adjustments:





































Interest expense, net



863



4,875



4,675

15,404



19,451 Income tax expense (benefit)



(47,064)



(1,145)



(1,116)

(46,228)



2,200 Depreciation and amortization



3,148



2,854



2,615

11,116



10,318 EBITDA



24,849



15,045



30,050

37,351



11,556 Equity-based compensation expense



1,945



2,101



4,392

6,311



6,053 Early termination and other charges



5,075



—



53

5,629



53 Foreign currency loss (gain), net



(13,256)



(8,864)



(21,850)

382



22,316 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net



74



(50)



149

(148)



318 Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

766



—



—

766



42 Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



(871)



2,331



—

1,460



— Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage



—



1,168



—

1,168



— Others



—



—



—

—



585 Adjusted EBITDA



18,582



11,731



12,794

52,919



40,923 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 67,902 $ 8,461 $ 23,876 $ 57,059 $ (20,413) Adjustments:





































Equity-based compensation expense



1,945



2,101



4,392

6,311



6,053 Early termination and other charges



5,075



—



53

5,629



53 Foreign currency loss (gain), net



(13,256)



(8,864)



(21,850)

382



22,316 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net



74



(50)



149

(148)



318 Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

766



—



—

766



42 Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



(871)



2,331



—

1,460



— Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage



—



1,168



—

1,168



— GAAP and cash tax expense difference

(43,874)



—



—

(43,874)



— Others



—



—



—

—



585 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments



(493)



—



—

(493)



— Adjusted Net Income $ 17,268 $ 5,147 $ 6,620 $ 28,260 $ 8,954 Adjusted Net Income per common share—





































- Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.80 $ 0.26 - Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 $ 0.73 $ 0.25 Weighted average number of shares – basic



35,582,966



35,280,864



34,542,415

35,213,525



34,321,888 Weighted average number of shares – diluted



47,062,903



46,581,788



46,078,768

46,503,586



35,405,077











































We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (viii) Others. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (viii) GAAP and cash tax expense difference, (ix) Others and (x) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

