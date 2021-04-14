 MagnaCare Spotlights Labor Union Voices with LaborStrong.Live | 14.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’156 0.3%  SPI 14’252 0.3%  Dow 33’876 0.6%  DAX 15’209 -0.2%  Euro 1.1053 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’976 0.2%  Gold 1’736 -0.5%  Bitcoin 58’575 0.0%  Dollar 0.9223 0.2%  Öl 66.7 4.3% 
14.04.2021 18:48:00

MagnaCare Spotlights Labor Union Voices with LaborStrong.Live

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaCare, a third-party administrator with a long history of serving the healthcare benefits needs of organized labor groups, today announced the launch of a new online video community for labor. The site, LaborStrong.Live, gives union leaders, labor members and supporters, including celebrity guests impacted by labor, a stage to voice their perspectives on timely labor topics. MagnaCare developed the site as a destination for those in labor professions — and the general public — to appreciate the incredible history of labor, celebrate its future, and learn about the people, subjects and stories that matter to American workers.

New York-based MagnaCare is an administrative services organization helping self-insured employers achieve greater healthcare value. (PRNewsfoto/MagnaCare)

"As a longtime partner to organized labor, we deeply care about the issues that face this vibrant community and their many victories defending the rights of workers. Labor has so many powerful stories and important lessons that need to be heard," said Michelle Zettergren, President of Labor at MagnaCare. "We created LaborStrong.Live as an open community for labor leaders, workers, and supporters to gather and share their insights, experiences and views with one another and with anyone in the general public who wants to better understand the forces behind the current labor movement in the U.S."

LaborStrong.Live launches with a library of more than a dozen inspirational videos discussing matters ranging from safety measures used to protect frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic to labor considerations in the push toward cannabis legalization. Among the many individuals featured are Gary LaBarbera, President of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York; Vincent Alvarez, President of the AFL-CIO New York City Central Labor Council; and Joseph Azzopardi, Business Manager and Secretary Treasurer of IUPAT District Council 9. Actor and SAG-AFTRA member Ernie Hudson appears in several videos answering questions about being a union member, some of his most famous movie roles, and more.

MagnaCare plans to upload additional videos in the weeks ahead and encourages more unions and supporters to contribute their stories. Visit LaborStrong.Live for the latest content.

About MagnaCare
For nearly three decades, New York-based MagnaCare has been building healthy communities together with Taft-Hartley trusts, TPAs, carriers, and workers' compensation and no-fault payors. Its wholly owned networks, full health plan management services, trust and welfare administration services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes-based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help self-insured customers control healthcare costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC. Learn more at MagnaCare.com.

Media Contact:
Erin George
erin@lovell.com 
615-946-9914

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnacare-spotlights-labor-union-voices-with-laborstronglive-301269047.html

SOURCE MagnaCare

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:48 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:35 Vontobel: Einladung zur virtuellen Diskussion
08:45 SMI-Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
08.04.21 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Zahlen gesucht
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: CS hat offenbar grosse Aktienpakete aus Archegos-Zusammenbruch verkauft
Givaudan-Aktie profitiert: Givaudan gewinnt zum Jahresauftakt an Schwung
Krypto-Experte Bobby Lee: Bitcoin könnte 2021 die 300'000-Dollar-Marke knacken
Swiss Re-Aktien von der Angst vor kostspieligem erstem Quartal belastet
Bitcoin erklimmt neues Allzeithoch - Coinbase-Börsengang beflügelt
US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst mit negativer Tendenz -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie Ziele in Corona-Studie - Corona-Cocktail von US-Behörde nachdrücklich empfohlen
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX fällt bis Handelsende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Blackstone Resources macht Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation - Aktie zieht an
Dufry-Aktie grün: Dufry will vorrangige Anleihe über 850 Millionen Euro begeben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit