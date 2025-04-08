|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
08.04.2025 23:00:00
Magna International Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2025 Results Webcast
AURORA, Ontario, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR
FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS WEBCAST
FRIDAY, MAY 2nd, 2025 @ 8:00 AM EDT
|LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
|Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/975055076
|DIAL-IN DETAILS
|Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-715-9871
|Participant Toll Dial-In:
|1-646-307-1963
|Conference ID:
|9829976
|Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|Replay available 2 hours after the call and will expire May 9th, 2025 @ 11:59 PM EDT
|Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-770-2030
|Toll Dial-In:
|1-609-800-9909
|Conference ID:
|9829976
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035
WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108
ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 170,000(1) employees across 341 manufacturing operations and 106 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries(2). With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape. For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.
________________
(1) Number of employees includes over 158,000 employees at our wholly owned or controlled entities and over 12,000 employees at certain operations accounted for under the equity method.
(2) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.
