Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'291 0.7%  SPI 14'876 0.6%  Dow 32'908 -0.4%  DAX 15'835 1.1%  Euro 0.9723 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'254 0.8%  Gold 1'967 0.2%  Bitcoin 24'398 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9076 -0.3%  Öl 72.2 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Commodities im Fokus: So bewegen sich Öl & Co. am Mittag
Chiliz kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum CHZ-Handel
Mai 2023: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Siemens Energy-Aktie
Trotz Verbot Chinas von Kryptowährungen: Regierung plant Blockchain-Forschungszentrum
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Mittag
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864NVIDIA994529Valiant1478650Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Magna Aktie [Valor: 693266 / ISIN: CA5592224011]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.06.2023 13:30:00

Magna Completes Acquisition of Veoneer Active Safety Business

Magna
84.07 CHF -2.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Broadens Magna’s active safety portfolio
  • Strengthens Magna’s global position as a top active safety supplier
  • Increases scale of sensor, software and systems engineering capabilities

AURORA, Ontario, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna strengthens its active safety business with the completion of its acquisition of Veoneer Active Safety from SSW Partners. The deal, which closed today, positions Magna as one of a few suppliers equipped to tackle the increasing complexity coming from advanced software, system and integration challenges by delivering a complete set of offerings to customers.

Projected to generate more than $3 billion in sales in 2024, the combined business builds a more comprehensive active safety portfolio across all relevant sensors, central computer systems and software solutions for Magna in one of the fastest growing market segments in automotive.

"Adding experienced talent and complementary capabilities to our strong foundation in active safety is core to our strategy of bringing more horsepower to this growing market,” said Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri. "This strategic move enables us to provide even more options and advanced solutions to a broader range of customers. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we continue to innovate and advance mobility for everyone and everything.”

Our electronics team, now with more than 7,200 employees, including 3,500 in engineering, can better accelerate the development of premium features and functions at scale. Magna will also benefit from an expanded geographic footprint and customer reach in key automotive regions around the world with nine facilities and 30 engineering/sales locations dedicated to active safety.

"On behalf of Magna, I want to welcome the Veoneer Active Safety team,” Kotagiri added. "We have been preparing and eagerly waiting for this day to come.”

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905-726-7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248-761-7004

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 171,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 65+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 341 manufacturing operations and 88 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 29 countries.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/635d83b6-745b-4a92-a5e1-cde74ba236e7


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:19 SMI fester erwartet
09:58 UBS KeyInvest: Öl- und Gasindustrie - In ruhigen Gewässern / Nvidia - Am Puls des KI-Booms
09:18 Marktüberblick: Zyklische Werte unter Druck
07:34 Börse Aktuell – Einigung im Schuldenstreit – Spielt der Kongress mit?
30.05.23 Julius Bär: 9.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Vonovia SE
30.05.23 Raiffeisen: 11.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Sika, Swiss Life
30.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch
29.05.23 Künstliche Intelligenz
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'744.99 19.83 GXSSMU
Short 11'993.18 13.79 SMIUBU
Short 12'451.99 8.80 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'285.88 01.06.2023 13:29:33
Long 10'843.08 19.49 XUSSMU
Long 10'604.53 13.87 XASSMU
Long 10'135.37 8.83 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Magna Inc 84.07 -2.56% Magna Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie sinkt: CS-Papiere erfüllen Erfordernisse der New Yorker Börse nicht mehr - CS-Angestellte klagen gegen Boni-Ausfall
Credit Suisse- und UBS-Aktien steigen: Abschluss der Übernahme der CS durch UBS verzögert sich offenbar - Bundesgarantien für CS-Rettung zurückbezahlt
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: EU-Zulassung für Novartis-Medikament Cosentyx - Sandoz plant Umzug bis 2024
ABB-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Neues Antriebskonzept für effizientere Schiffe entwickelt
Schwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten und US-Schuldenstreit: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss leichter -- SMI dreht letztlich ins Minus -- DAX beendet Handel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
SMI - Gefahr in Verzug
Accelleron-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: Accelleron übernimmt italienisches Unternehmen Officine Meccaniche Torino
Nestlé-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Finanzchef François-Xavier Roger tritt ab
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche will kalifornischen Standort Vacaville schliessen
Darum zeigt sich der Euro schwankungsanfällig - Auch zum Franken steigt der US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit