Magna Announces Senior Notes Offerings

AURORA, Ontario, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) has announced that it has entered into underwriting agreements in respect of the offering of one series of Euro denominated senior notes ("Euro senior notes”) and one series of U.S. Dollar denominated senior notes ("U.S. dollar senior notes”), as follows:

Principal Amount Maturity Annual Interest Rate Euro Senior Notes €575,000,000 May 21, 2031 3.625% U.S. Dollar Senior Notes $400,000,000 June 1, 2035

5.875%

Magna intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings of the Euro senior notes and the U.S. dollar senior notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of its existing indebtedness.

The offering of Euro senior notes is expected to close on May 21, 2025 and the offering of U.S. dollar senior notes is expected to close on May 22, 2025, in each case, subject to customary closing conditions. The Euro senior notes and U.S. dollar senior notes will each be offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) and a short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the Ontario Securities Commission.

BNP PARIBAS, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Commerzbank and ING are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of Euro senior notes, and BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, BNP PARIBAS, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of U.S. dollar senior notes.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Euro senior notes and U.S. dollar senior notes are not being qualified for distribution in Canada but will be offered in Canada on a private placement basis to certain accredited investors as defined under Canadian securities laws.

The offering of each of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplements and the accompanying prospectus can be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from:

OUR BUSINESS(1)

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of approximately 167,000(2) employees across 342 manufacturing operations and 103 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information” or "forward-looking statements” (collectively, "forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the expected closing date of the offering for the U.S. dollar senior notes and Euro senior notes and the intended use of the net proceeds from the offering of U.S. dollar senior notes and Euro senior notes, and are subject to, and expressly qualified by, the cautionary disclaimers that are set out in Magna’s regulatory filings. Please refer to the prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the notes, as well as Magna’s most current Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F, as replaced or updated by any of Magna’s subsequent regulatory filings, which set out the cautionary disclaimers, including the risk factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

_________________________________

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.

(2) Number of employees includes approximately 155,000 employees at our wholly owned or controlled entities and over 12,000 employees at certain operations accounted for under the equity method.

