Magna Announces 2022 Annual and Special Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2022. A total of 232,806,238 Common Shares or 78.92% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a. Election of Directors

Nominee



Votes FOR Nominee Votes FOR Peter G. Bowie 99.39 % Mary Lou Maher 99.75 % Mary S. Chan 99.41 % William A. Ruh 99.77 % Hon. V. Peter Harder 98.92 % Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera 97.74 % Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) 99.52 % Dr. Thomas Weber 98.87 % Dr. Kurt J. Lauk 99.37 % Lisa S. Westlake 99.17 % Robert F. MacLellan 99.53 %



b. Other Items of Business

Item



Votes FOR Reappointment of Deloitte 99.69 % Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan 98.77 % Say on Pay 93.16 %



Based on the voting results, each of the 11 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna’s independent auditors and the Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan resolution and Say on Pay resolution were approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A” to this press release.

OUR BUSINESS (1)

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 161,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 340 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

____________________________

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.





