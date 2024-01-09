Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'249 0.2%  SPI 14'664 0.1%  Dow 37'479 -0.5%  DAX 16'688 -0.2%  Euro 0.9314 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'467 -0.4%  Gold 2'030 0.0%  Bitcoin 39'732 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8525 0.5%  Öl 77.7 1.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Bayer10367293ABB1222171Adecco1213860NVIDIA994529
Top News
Solana-Kursrally pausiert: Dennoch grosses Interesse an SOL-Token
Morgan Stanley: Darum sind Direct Listings wie bei Spotify und Slack bei der Preisbildung effizienter als IPOs
Calida: Verantwortliche der Marke Calida tritt zurück
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit positivem Vorzeichen
NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht am Dienstagnachmittag Abschläge
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

Magna Aktie [Valor: 693266 / ISIN: CA5592224011]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.01.2024 20:05:00

Magna Advances Road Safety With Impaired Driving Prevention Technology

finanzen.net zero Magna-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Magna
84.07 CHF -2.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Technology to help enhance detection of impaired driving, a leading cause of traffic-related fatalities in the U.S.
  • The passive system approach uses both vision and infrared sensor technology
  • Cockpit-embedded sensors and camera system measure alcohol from a driver's exhaled breath and through pupillary signals

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES 2024, leading mobility technology company Magna introduced a breath and camera-based pre-development technology designed to combat impaired driving. The cutting-edge solution represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance road safety.

The new safety technology determines if drivers are "fit to drive” in a fast, reliable and affordable way. The integrated solution combines key elements of the interior sensing system, which utilizes camera technology to detect driver distraction, drowsiness and intoxication through pupillary signals, with infrared sensor technology developed by Senseair, a leader in air and gas sensing.

Magna Impaired Driving Prevention Technology

New impaired driving prevention technology uses a combination of vision and breath-based technologies

Cockpit-embedded sensors, placed in proximity to the driver, measure and quantify the alcohol and carbon dioxide levels in diluted exhalations from the driver. The technology is intended to passively detect an intoxicated driver with a blood alcohol concentration at or above the legal limit of 0.08 percent in all states except Utah, where the legal limit is 0.05 percent.

"As we continue to support the company’s vision of advancing mobility for everyone, our team is focused on delivering active safety innovations that help reduce accidents and fatalities,” said Bill Snider, President of Electronics at Magna. "We are working with our customers and the industry to take a significant step forward in making the roads safer for all who share them.”

Drunk driving claimed more than 13,000 lives in 2021 or about one-third of all traffic-related deaths in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Magna’s new solution focuses on alcohol detection, the most common substance associated with impaired driving crashes.

During CES, the company will provide outdoor demonstrations of this technology by appointment only at booth #WP-42 in the West Plaza Parking lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information on this and other Magna technologies on display at CES, visit www.magna.com/CES2024.

TAGS
CES 2024, Driver Monitoring, Impairment Detection, Safety, Electronics, Product & Technology

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905-726-7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248-761-7004

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 181,000 employees across 344 manufacturing operations and 104 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 29 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.  

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22f67d82-1412-44d7-8b6a-6ef03b72250a


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Magna Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp

Inside Trading & Investment

13:17 Frequently asked questions: Options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures
12:01 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
11:39 Börse Aktuell – Zurückhaltung hält an
09:53 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
09:33 Marktüberblick: Airbus im Aufwind
09:00 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp
07:33 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Freundlicher Wochenstart
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
05.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Uber
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'697.60 19.74 C0SSMU
Short 11'934.61 13.89 3XSSMU
Short 12'374.60 8.97 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 11'248.65 09.01.2024 17:31:39
Long 10'787.01 19.74 SSSMTU
Long 10'508.69 13.24 SSOMRU
Long 10'086.23 8.86 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Magna Inc 84.07 -2.56% Magna Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Michael Saylor veräussert MicroStrategy-Aktien im Millionenwert: Erfüllung persönlicher Verpflichtungen und verstärkter Kauf von Bitcoin
ARK Invest-CEO Wood bleibt optimistisch: Bitcoin-Kurs vor Einbruch nach ETF-Zulassung?
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis präsentiert positive Studiendaten für Scemblix - Forschungszusammenarbeit mit Isomorphic
Vor wichtige Entscheidung zu Spot-ETFs: Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit April 2022
Solana-Kursrally pausiert: Dennoch grosses Interesse an SOL-Token
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Novartis in fortgeschritten Verhandlungen zum Kauf von Cytokinetics
Bayer-Aktie stabil: Bayer meldet Erfolg bei Blockbuster-Kandidat Elinzanetant - EU-Zulassung für höher dosierte Eylea-Version
SNB-Aktie letztlich schwächer: SNB schreibt 2023 Verlust von rund 3 Milliarden Franken - Erneut keine Dividende
Dow schlussendlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost fallen zum Handelsende zurück
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittag mit angezogener Handbremse

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit