Magic Panda, a transcosmos group company, wins "2019 GOLD TAOBAO PARTNER" award at an event held by China's Alibaba Group

TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that Shandong Ya Nuoda E-Commerce Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Jinan City, Shandong Province, China; Representative: Selina Dong; commonly known as Magic Panda International; Magic Panda, http://www.nengmao.net/en/home.html), a Chinese e-commerce service provider specializing in the apparel industry, received an "2019 GOLD TAOBAO PARTNER" award at the 10 year anniversary event hosted by Alibaba Group on June 25, 2019.

2019 marks 10 years since Alibaba Group launched "Alibaba Service Marketplace." Under the theme of "Open, collaborative and WIN-WIN partnership," Alibaba showcased enormous database and analytics capabilities that the group owns to its partners at the event. Magic Panda won the "GOLD TAOBAO PARTNER" award, Alibaba's highest form of recognition that is awarded only to selected partners who have achieved various criteria including service capabilities, service quality and performance results.

Magic Panda has been growing together with "Alibaba Service Marketplace" as a 5-star TMALL service provider. With its professional service mind and excellent service network, the company has received the "GOLD TAOBAO PARTNER" award eight times. Magic Panda has been and continues to be the market leader in the e-commerce industry.

Since it opened its doors in 2005, Magic Panda has been successfully growing its business for 14 years. Today, with subsidiaries in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong as well as offices in Japan, Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Magic Panda offers a wide range of services including e-commerce operations, new retail and digital marketing to over 30 leading global brands.

Staying focused on the latest trends in the e-commerce industry and platforms, Magic Panda offers a variety of services including online retail operations, product management, content marketing, online branding, online channel development and online-offline integrated new retail to leading brands across diverse industries such as apparel fashion, baby and maternity, toys, skincare and health products on T-Mall, JD, WeChat, Vipshop and more.



transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 167 locations across 30 countries with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce service to deliver our clients' excellent products and services in 48 countries around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

