Magic Data Tech announced Launch of Annotator® 5.0, An AI-Assisted Data Annotation Platform

BEIJING, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annotator® 5.0, an independently developed data annotation system, was official launched by Magic Data Tech on July 8, 2021 on World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2021, which is a global gathering and exchange of AI innovation ideas, technologies, and applications, held on Shanghaibetween July 7 and July 10.

Along with the rise of artificial intelligence, demand of high-quality AI data grows day by day. According to iResearch Inc., a Chinese consultancy, the Chinese market size of AI data services is estimated to reach 10 billion RMB by 2025, with an average annualized rate of 21.8%.

Optimally positioned to meet with this trend and better accommodating the changing markets, Magic Data Tech, a leading AI data services provider, independently develops an intelligent data annotation platform – Annotator® 5.0.

Features of Annotator® 5.0 include:

Multi-model annotation – different type of data like voice and image can be annotated simultaneously.

– different type of data like voice and image can be annotated simultaneously. Use-defined work process – annotation tasks can be flexibly separated and assigned.

– annotation tasks can be flexibly separated and assigned. Visualization management – Visualization of whole annotation processes are applicable.

– Visualization of whole annotation processes are applicable. AI-assistant – Built-in AI model assists data annotation and quality control.

Commenting, Dr. Qingqing Zhang, CEO of Magic Data Tech, said:

"The importance of data has been well noted in the AI industry but the processes of getting high-quality data have always been time-consuming. With Annotator® 5.0's assistance in improving data annotation efficiency, we want more companies and individuals will be freed up to spend more time on other AI related subjects like model design."

Two versions of Annotator® 5.0 - a SaaS version of for free use and another version for privatization deployment - are projected to go online by Q3-2021.

About Magic Data Tech

Magic Data Tech is a global leading multi-modal conversational AI data services provider, furnishing the industry with massive, high-quality data.

The company provides professional data services to enterprises and academic institutions engaged in artificial intelligence R&D and application research to voice recognition ASR, TTS, and NLP, with service fields covering finance, automobile, social networks, housing intelligence, end-user device, among others. Magic Data Tech launched an open-source community MagicHub this April. More information can be found at https://www.magicdatatech.com/.

