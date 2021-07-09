SMI 11’925 -1.3%  SPI 15’344 -1.3%  Dow 34’422 -0.8%  DAX 15’421 -1.7%  Euro 1.0839 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3’992 -2.1%  Gold 1’803 -0.1%  Bitcoin 29’984 -4.3%  Dollar 0.9150 -1.2%  Öl 74.4 1.4% 

09.07.2021 02:55:00

Magic Data Tech announced Launch of Annotator® 5.0, An AI-Assisted Data Annotation Platform

BEIJING, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annotator® 5.0, an independently developed data annotation system, was official launched by Magic Data Tech on July 8, 2021 on World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2021, which is a global gathering and exchange of AI innovation ideas, technologies, and applications, held on Shanghaibetween July 7 and July 10.

July 8, 2021, Shanghai, witnessed by top scientists, entrepreneurs, experts and scholars, investors, and start-up teams congregated in WAIC, Dr. Qingqing ZHANG officially introduced Annotator 5.0® to the public, which will go online by Q3-2021.

Along with the rise of artificial intelligence, demand of high-quality AI data grows day by day. According to iResearch Inc., a Chinese consultancy, the Chinese market size of AI data services is estimated to reach 10 billion RMB by 2025, with an average annualized rate of 21.8%.

Optimally positioned to meet with this trend and better accommodating the changing markets, Magic Data Tech, a leading AI data services provider, independently develops an intelligent data annotation platform – Annotator® 5.0.

Features of Annotator® 5.0 include:

  • Multi-model annotation – different type of data like voice and image can be annotated simultaneously.
  • Use-defined work process – annotation tasks can be flexibly separated and assigned.
  • Visualization management – Visualization of whole annotation processes are applicable.
  • AI-assistant – Built-in AI model assists data annotation and quality control.

Commenting, Dr. Qingqing Zhang, CEO of Magic Data Tech, said:

"The importance of data has been well noted in the AI industry but the processes of getting high-quality data have always been time-consuming. With Annotator® 5.0's assistance in improving data annotation efficiency, we want more companies and individuals will be freed up to spend more time on other AI related subjects like model design."

Two versions of Annotator® 5.0 - a SaaS version of for free use and another version for privatization deployment - are projected to go online by Q3-2021.

About Magic Data Tech

Magic Data Tech is a global leading multi-modal conversational AI data services provider, furnishing the industry with massive, high-quality data.

The company provides professional data services to enterprises and academic institutions engaged in artificial intelligence R&D and application research to voice recognition ASR, TTS, and NLP, with service fields covering finance, automobile, social networks, housing intelligence, end-user device, among others. Magic Data Tech launched an open-source community MagicHub this April. More information can be found at https://www.magicdatatech.com/.

Follow Magic Data Tech on LinkedIn and Facebook.

logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magic-data-tech-announced-launch-of-annotator-5-0--an-ai-assisted-data-annotation-platform-301328448.html

SOURCE Magic Data Technology

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
08.07.21 Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Werte im Fokus
08.07.21 Marktüberblick: Knorr-Bremse springt nachbörslich
08.07.21 Weekly-Hits: Disruptive Technologien – Die Welt im digitalen Wandel / Twitter – Imposante Aufholjagd
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck - Hang Seng bricht ein
Kein rentables Autogeschäft: Experte nennt Argumente für eine Tesla-Übernahme
Fast eine Milliarde Strafe gegen Volkswagen und BMW - Aktien gehen leichter in den Feierabend
Clariant-Aktie schlussendlich klar im Minus: Clariant ernennt Tatiana Berardinelli zur neuen Personalchefin
Holcim schliesst Namensänderung ab - Holcim-Aktie schliesst tiefer
Molecular Partners sieht COVID-19-Kandidaten auch bei Delta-Variante wirksam - Aktie schliesst klar in Rot
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose
Sinkende Inflationssorgen: Warum ein Schlüsselindikator nun auf steigende Aktienkurse hoffen lässt
Leonteq-Aktie schliesst in Rot: Rainer-Marc Frey senkt Beteiligung auf unter 10 Prozent
Darum legt der Franken zu Euro und Dollar zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit