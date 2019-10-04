Magic + Co. Named to Entrepreneur 360™ List

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- October 4, 2019 Magic + Co., the world's most experienced voice services agency, founded by entrepreneur Ben Fisher, has been ranked number 340 of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine. Entrepreneur conducted a nation-wide search for the most dynamic, innovative small businesses to assemble its exclusive Entrepreneur 360™ List, a list of the top 360 small businesses in America. Magic + Co. was recognized by Entrepreneur for growing a business with growing revenue that expertly balances impact, innovation, growth, leadership and value. Companies like Fundera and Buffer were also recognized by Entrepreneur 360.

According to the Entrepreneur press release, "honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation."

Founded in 2016 by CEO Ben Fisher, Magic + Co. develops conversational AI products for platforms including Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Magic + Co. creates products for many industries including government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies focused on consumer product goods, healthcare, energy and power.

"We're honored to be recognized on the list," says CEO Ben Fisher. "Our close relationships with our clients have gotten us to this point, and we hope to build on this achievement as we continue to usher brands into the burgeoning space of conversational intelligence."

Since 2016, Magic + Co has had stunning year-over-year growth that has resulted in a staff of 20 persons working with the company, conference speaking engagements, a robust client list, and thought leadership opportunities for CEO Ben Fisher.

Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, said via press release: "Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn't just about growth. It's about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue. That's why we're excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur 360. The companies that make the ranking have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result."

About Magic + Co

Magic + Co. is the world's premiere voice agency. We create innovative voice and connected home experiences for your brand in a way that helps your business do more business on voice. Organized in 2016, Magic + Co. has three business lines: voice assistants, custom voice hardware development, and voice media buying. We are passionately creative and innovative in a way that both impresses and gets results whether your goal is marketing, publicity or sales. Ultimately, we help develop a voice strategy and execute on that strategy to get you close, and more familiar to your customers both existing and new. For more information, please visit http://www.magicandcompany.com.

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide. To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @Entrepreneur and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine.

