Magellan Midstream to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Aug. 1

TULSA, Okla., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) plans to announce financial results for second quarter 2019 before the market opens on Thurs., Aug. 1. Management will discuss second-quarter earnings, outlook for the remainder of 2019 and the status of significant expansion projects during a conference call with analysts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern the same day.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (PRNewsFoto/Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.) (PRNewsFoto/)

To join the conference call, dial (800) 745-9830 and provide code 21925916. Investors also may listen to the call via the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx.

Audio replays of the conference call will be available from 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 1 through midnight on Aug. 7. To access the replay, dial (800) 633-8284 and provide code 21925916. The replay also will be available at www.magellanlp.com.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Contact:

Paula Farrell


(918) 574-7650


paula.farrell@magellanlp.com  

 

SOURCE Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

