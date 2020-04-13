+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 19:30:00

Magellan Midstream to Announce First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 1

TULSA, Okla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) plans to announce financial results for first quarter 2020 before the market opens on Fri., May 1. Management will discuss first-quarter 2020 earnings and outlook for the remainder of the year during a conference call with analysts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern the same day.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (PRNewsFoto/Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Participants are encouraged to listen to the call via the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. In addition, a limited number of phone lines will be available at (800) 891-3493, conference code 21959668.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for at least 30 days at www.magellanlp.com.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Contact: 

Paula Farrell


(918) 574-7650


paula.farrell@magellanlp.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-midstream-to-announce-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-may-1-301039475.html

SOURCE Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

