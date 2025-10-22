|
22.10.2025 04:50:23
Magellan Financial CEO Outlines Global Growth Strategy; Name Sam Mosse Company Secretary
(RTTNews) - At the Annual General Meeting, Magellan Financial Group Ltd.'s Chief Executive Officer Sophia Rahmani announced that the company will continue to leverage its global distribution platform to attract and retain clients, with a particular focus on key markets across Asia Pacific, North America, the UK, and EMEA. The company will support evolving client needs and broaden its product offerings through both organic development and strategic partnerships. New partnership opportunities will be actively evaluated with aligned businesses, while continuing to drive mutual growth with existing partners.
The company announced that Sam Mosse will be appointed as Company Secretary from 1 November 2025. At the same time, Emilie Cameron will step down from her role as Company Secretary, while continuing with MFG as Senior Legal Counsel.
The company announced that a new Director, Peeyush Gupta AM will be joining the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 1 November 2025. He is currently Chair of Liberty Financial Group and a Non-Executive Director of Dexus, Great Southern Bank, and Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, among others.
At the conclusion of today AGM, EY will step down as MFG's auditor.
Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?
Gold auf Allzeithoch, US-Dollar unter Druck, KI-Hype, US-Schuldenkrise, Stagflation, Zinswende, Government Shutdown, steigende Anleiherenditen, Europa in der Zinsfalle (Frankreich, UK), Japan hebt Leitzinsen an, Immobilien- & Aktienblase in den USA, Notenbanken kaufen Gold.
Im Interview analysiert Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich) die Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) hakt nach: Was bedeutet die Goldrally für Anleger? Kippt der KI-Hype? Wie wirken Schulden, Inflation und Zinspolitik auf Aktien, Anleihen und Immobilien?
Überblick:
– Gold & Währungen: Rekord-Gold vs. schwacher US-Dollar (DXY).
– Makro & Zinsen: Zinswende der Notenbanken vs. steigende Marktrenditen; Stagflations-Risiko.
– USA-Fokus: Defizite, Shutdown, Konsumdruck, Immobilienmarkt, Tech-Bewertungen.
– Europa: Frankreich & UK unter Druck; Emissionen, Hypotheken, Unternehmenslage.
– Japan: Ende der Ultra-Niedrigzinsen? YCC-Folgen für Yen & Renditen.
– KI & Tech: Investitionswelle (Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, CoreWeave, Meta, Amazon) – Chance oder KI-Blase?
– Takeaways: Rolle von Edelmetall-Produzenten, Diversifikation, schrittweises Vorgehen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Handelskonflikt: Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit Gewinnen
Am heimischem Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Dienstag letztlich nur marginale Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich unterdessen in die Gewinnzone zurück. Die US-Börsen notierten uneins. In Fernost dominierten am Dienstag die Käufer.