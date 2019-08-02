02.08.2019 23:00:00

Magellan Aerospace Announces Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Magellan Aerospace Corporation ("Magellan Aerospace") (TSX: MAL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 (ten cents) per share on the Corporation's common shares. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019.

About Magellan Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace is a global, integrated aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced products for military and space markets, industrial power generation, and specialty products. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe and India.

SOURCE Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
12:28
Trump schickt Preise auf Talfahrt
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Multi BRC auf Indizes in verschiedenen Währungen
09:45
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Danone, SAP SE, Carrefour
08:50
SMI heute deutlich schwächer erwartet
06:17
Daily Markets: Gold – Gelingt der Durchbruch? / Roche – Die Zeit drängt
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Trump kündigt milliardenschwere Strafzölle an: Rohstoffmärkte werden durchgeschüttelt
Shell-Aktie sinkt kräftig: Shell verzeichnet wegen niedrigerer Öl- und Gaspreise Gewinneinbruch
Handelsstreit belastet: SMI geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX unter 12'000 Punkten -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Bei diesen Aktien könnte der ETF-Boom eine Blase auslösen
US-chinesischer Steuerstreit schickt Swatch-Aktie und Richemont-Titel auf Talfahrt
Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Juli 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
SMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Siemens-Aktie gibt ab: Siemens trifft Gewinnerwartungen nicht und wird pessimistischer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Handelsstreit belastet: SMI geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX unter 12'000 Punkten -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Die Börsen weltweit wurden am Freitag von einem Thema bewegt: Dem Handelsstreit zwischen China und den USA. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in Rot. Der DAX musste herbe Verluste einstecken. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit Abgaben. In Asien ging es spürbar bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB