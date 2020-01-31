+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
31.01.2020 05:00:00

MagBio Genomics, Inc. Receives ISO 9001:2015 Accreditation for Quality Management System

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagBio Genomics Inc. is pleased to have been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification. Receiving this accreditation demonstrates MagBio Genomics' ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications through an effective quality management system. Team MagBio were audited by PRI (Performance Review Institute) Registrar and were presented with their certificate on Jan. 21, 2020.

MagBio Genomics' decision to work towards ISO 9001:2015 accreditation demonstrates its commitment to continually improving its products and services and, most importantly, its dedication to serve its customers.

To become ISO 9001:2015 compliant, the MagBio Genomics' team underwent an extensive company-wide audit that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review and pre-audit.

Obtaining ISO 9001:2015 reinforces MagBio Genomics' persistent focus on creating industry-leading products and services, measured against global benchmarks of industry excellence.

MagBio Genomics' CEO, Dr. Hyacinth Ntchobo, says:

"I am very proud of my team for their achievement. This is a result of an extensive company-wide audit involving all process owners in the company. This level of commitment by the MagBio team shows our dedication to ensuring quality and providing the best possible products and services to our clients.

Kudos to the MagBio team."

Media Contact:
Hyacinth Ntchobo, Ph.D., MBA
Phone: 301. 302 0144 
Email: h.ntchobo@magbiogenomics.com

Related Files

MagBio Logo (We Make NGS Better).png

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magbio-genomics-inc-receives-iso-90012015-accreditation-for-quality-management-system-300995956.html

SOURCE MagBio Genomics Management

