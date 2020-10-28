SMI 9’887 -1.0%  SPI 12’337 -0.8%  Dow 27’463 -0.8%  DAX 12’064 -0.9%  Euro 1.0711 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’071 -1.1%  Gold 1’905 0.1%  Dollar 0.9096 0.2%  Öl 40.7 0.6% 

+++ NEU im Ratgeber: Die besten Robo Advisor in der Schweiz +++ -w-
28.10.2020 01:30:00

Madison Industries Names Andrew K. Silvernail Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Industries, one of the world's largest privately held companies, announced today the appointment of Andy Silvernail to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Silvernail joins Madison Industries from IDEX Corporation and will assume the CEO role on Jan. 1, 2021.

Madison founder Larry Gies stated, "Andy is a passionate leader who is driven by purpose, which fits perfectly with our mission of making the world safer, healthier and more productive. I have known Andy for nearly a decade and he embodies our culture of trust, an entrepreneurial mindset and a bias for action. Our partnership will capture our unique symbiotic talents in order to create transformative growth so that our mission can touch even more lives."

Since 2011, Silvernail has served as chairman of the board and CEO of IDEX Corporation. During his tenure, employee engagement reached best-in-class performance and total shareholder return grew by more than 500 percent, placing the company at the top of the industrial sector.

"I am so proud of our team and all we accomplished at IDEX," said Silvernail. "Madison presents a unique opportunity to take a mission-based business that has enjoyed incredible growth to the next level. The team at Madison is making the world safer, healthier and more productive, and I can't wait to be a part of their remarkable journey."

Before joining IDEX, Silvernail held executive positions at Rexnord Industries, Newell Rubbermaid and Danaher Corporation. He serves on the board of directors of Stryker Corporation and has been named one of the most powerful CEOs by Fortune magazine and one of the top CEOs in America by Institutional Investor magazine.

Silvernail received a bachelor's degree in government from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Madison Industries

Madison Industries is one of the largest and most successful privately held companies in the world. Madison builds entrepreneurially driven, branded market leaders that are committed to making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. The team at Madison is committed to building something truly remarkable that long outlasts them while coaching others to reach their highest potential.

Please visit us at www.madison.net.

Contact:
Matt Huser - Madison Industries
+1 404 368 7620
mhuser@madison.net

Related Links

Madison website

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-industries-names-andrew-k-silvernail-chief-executive-officer-301161210.html

SOURCE Madison Industries

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’881.00
0.94 %
Lonza Grp 577.80
0.59 %
Roche Hldg G 300.75
0.35 %
Sika 230.90
0.17 %
Part Grp Hldg 835.00
-0.19 %
Swiss Re 65.24
-1.92 %
LafargeHolcim 40.25
-1.92 %
CS Group 9.45
-2.56 %
Novartis 74.15
-2.86 %
Swiss Life Hldg 320.50
-3.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
27.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
27.10.20
Schwergewichte bewahren SMI vor Schlimmerem
27.10.20
China Still the Engine of Global Growth?
27.10.20
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Rücklauf bis 2’830 Punkte? / Geberit – Ausbruch aus Trendkanal steht bevor
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis sieht im dritten Quartal Licht und Schatten durch COVID-19 - Novartis-Aktie rot
Siegfried-CEO: Investitionen in Abfüllanlage für BioNTech lohnen sich - Siegfried-Aktie im Minus
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
Dow verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken fällt - türkische Lira im Sinkflug
SAP kappt Ziele wegen Corona und Schwenk zur Cloud - Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab
ams erwartet gutes Geschäft im vierten Quartal - ams-Aktie dennoch rot
Schweizerische Gesetzgebung begünstigt Position von Kryptowährungen
Implenia plant Umbau und Entlassungen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-Märkten herrschte Zurückhaltung. Am heimischen Markt wurden derweil Verluste verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren am Dienstag vor allem Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit