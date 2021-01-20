SMI 10’877 -0.1%  SPI 13’495 -0.3%  Dow 30’931 0.4%  DAX 13’815 -0.2%  Euro 1.0778 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’595 -0.2%  Gold 1’840 0.2%  Bitcoin 32’612 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8885 -0.3%  Öl 56.0 2.2% 
20.01.2021 02:11:00

Madam Glam Certifies Over 350 Gel Polish Shades With vegan.org

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Nail Polish brand Madam Glam has officially been certified vegan by Vegan.org becoming the only nailcare brand with the coveted title. The 2-step certification process verified over 350 of Madam Glam's gel polishes which will now bear the certification mark.

Madam Glam

The Certified Vegan Logo is distributed and recognized globally. It is administered by the Vegan Awareness Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about veganism and assisting vegan-friendly businesses. Madam Glam's certification with Vegan.org speaks to their passion for creating formulas that are non-toxic and harmless to the environment, further setting them apart from competitors as well as cementing their ongoing efforts in abolishing animal cruelty and mistreatment within the beauty industry which also aligns with their long-time support of PETA and Leaping Bunny.

"We are proud to have most of Madam Glam's gel polishes certified by Vegan.org. After having our products certified as Cruelty-Free by PETA and Leaping Bunny 3 years ago, it is a new milestone for our company to keep offering the healthiest products in the industry and show the world our continuous commitment to sustainability," said Youri Vaisse, General Manager of Madam Glam.

With the Vegan.org certification, customers can feel confident that they are using a healthy product that does not contain animal by-products. Madam Glam's formulas also use strengthening components without the use of harsh chemicals that break down the nail barrier, to ensure healthy growth while maintaining the integrity of your nails. Always transparent, the team works around the clock to create products with ingredients that are straightforward and easy to comprehend. Customers can shop the newly certified polishes on www.madamglam.com which retail from $9.98-$19.95.

About Madam Glam:

Since 2014, Madam Glam has created salon-quality products at an affordable price points for beauty addicts and beginners alike. Madam Glam offers Vegan Gel Polish, Hema-Free Gel Polish, Cruelty-Free Gel Polish, 21-Free Gel Polish, Palm Oil Free and Gluten-Free nail and gel polishes. Featuring over 1,800 gels, 800+ shades to choose from, and new shades available each month. Their mission is simple: "To offer beautiful and salon-quality products at an affordable price".

For more information, please contact Ericka Spears at mlwpr@mlwpr.com.

Related Files

Madam Glam Press Release Vegan.org.pdf

Related Images

madam-glam-logo.png
Madam Glam Logo

madam-glam-gel-polish-banner.jpg
Madam Glam Gel polish Banner

 

Madam Glam

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madam-glam-certifies-over-350-gel-polish-shades-with-veganorg-301211311.html

SOURCE Madam Glam

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 64.80
1.98 %
Roche Hldg G 318.20
1.03 %
Novartis 85.52
0.58 %
Givaudan 3’554.00
0.31 %
Geberit 557.40
0.07 %
Swiss Re 83.66
-0.99 %
LafargeHolcim 50.64
-1.17 %
UBS Group 13.22
-1.45 %
CS Group 12.17
-1.46 %
CieFinRichemont 83.54
-2.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.01.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Geberit AG, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
19.01.21
Grains and Currencies Diverge
19.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Tech-Gigant Baidu geht unter die Elektroautobauer
19.01.21
SMI vor Test der 11.000er-Marke?
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds

19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lindt & Sprüngli verdoppelt Umsätze im Onlinegeschäft - Aktie dennoch im Sinkflug
Credit Suisse-Tesla-Skeptiker hält Teslas Batterien für überlegen
Anlagetrends 2021: Hier könnte sich der Blick für Investoren lohnen
SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Logitech-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Logitech legt im Weihnachtsquartal kräftig zu und erhöht Prognosen erneut
Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Lonza übernimmt klinische Fertigung für Aruvant Sciences - Lonza-Aktie in Rot
Designierte US-Finanzministerin Yellen gegen gezielte Schwächung des Dollar
BKW-Aktie stärker: BKW übernimmt deutsche Ingenieurgesellschaft R&P Ruffert
Lonza-Aktie tiefer: Lonza will zwei Fabriken in Frankreich und Schottland an NextPharma verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich seitwärts. Der DAX gab schlussendliche nach. Nach der Feiertagspause ging es an den US-Börsen am Dienstag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Dienstag keine einheitliche Entwicklung zu sehen, die Gewinne überwogen jedoch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit