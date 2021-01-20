Madam Glam Certifies Over 350 Gel Polish Shades With vegan.org

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Nail Polish brand Madam Glam has officially been certified vegan by Vegan.org becoming the only nailcare brand with the coveted title. The 2-step certification process verified over 350 of Madam Glam's gel polishes which will now bear the certification mark.

The Certified Vegan Logo is distributed and recognized globally. It is administered by the Vegan Awareness Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about veganism and assisting vegan-friendly businesses. Madam Glam's certification with Vegan.org speaks to their passion for creating formulas that are non-toxic and harmless to the environment, further setting them apart from competitors as well as cementing their ongoing efforts in abolishing animal cruelty and mistreatment within the beauty industry which also aligns with their long-time support of PETA and Leaping Bunny.

"We are proud to have most of Madam Glam's gel polishes certified by Vegan.org. After having our products certified as Cruelty-Free by PETA and Leaping Bunny 3 years ago, it is a new milestone for our company to keep offering the healthiest products in the industry and show the world our continuous commitment to sustainability," said Youri Vaisse, General Manager of Madam Glam.

With the Vegan.org certification, customers can feel confident that they are using a healthy product that does not contain animal by-products. Madam Glam's formulas also use strengthening components without the use of harsh chemicals that break down the nail barrier, to ensure healthy growth while maintaining the integrity of your nails. Always transparent, the team works around the clock to create products with ingredients that are straightforward and easy to comprehend. Customers can shop the newly certified polishes on www.madamglam.com which retail from $9.98-$19.95.

Since 2014, Madam Glam has created salon-quality products at an affordable price points for beauty addicts and beginners alike. Madam Glam offers Vegan Gel Polish, Hema-Free Gel Polish, Cruelty-Free Gel Polish, 21-Free Gel Polish, Palm Oil Free and Gluten-Free nail and gel polishes. Featuring over 1,800 gels, 800+ shades to choose from, and new shades available each month. Their mission is simple: "To offer beautiful and salon-quality products at an affordable price".

