MacuLogix Hires Christine W. Silverberg as Director of National Accounts

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MacuLogix®, Inc., the only company to equip eye care professionals with the instrument, tools and education needed to effectively diagnose and treat patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), appointed Christine Silverberg, MBA, BSN, RN, as Director of National Accounts. In this important role, Mrs. Silverberg will lead business development and partnerships across the industry to make Dark Adaptation testing more readily available to consumers across the US.

"Christine brings a depth and breadth of experience calling on the C-Suites of major independent delivery networks and accountable care organizations in the U.S. Her knowledge of population health, business operations, and data analytics to execute successful programs in corporate settings will be invaluable in supporting our mission," said William McPhee, President and CEO at MacuLogix.

Mrs. Silverberg comes to MacuLogix from the Vision Care Division of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. She has been a major contributor and award-achieving sales professional at a variety of well-known companies such as FUJIFILM, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Aesculap and Athena Diagnostics for the past 15 years. Mrs. Silverberg earned her BSN from the University of Washington and her MBA with a graduate certificate in applied finance from Colorado State University.

"I'm excited to be part of a fast-growing organization that has introduced a new standard of care in the diagnosis and treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration. I look forward to leveraging my experiences to benefit large healthcare organizations as well as consumers," said Mrs. Silverberg.

About MacuLogix®

MacuLogix, Inc. equips eye care professionals with the instrument, tools and education needed to effectively diagnose and treat patients with AMD. By leveraging the science of dark adaptation through its AdaptDx®, MacuLogix is working to eliminate preventable blindness caused by AMD, a chronic, progressive disease that impacts over 170 million people worldwide and goes undiagnosed in 25 percent of patients. Through its AdaptDx® dark adaptation biomarker, MacuLogix enables eye care professionals to detect, monitor and treat AMD three years before it can be seen clinically. MacuLogix provides in-practice training and treatment best practices to support the implementation and optimization of the AdaptDx®. Visit www.maculogix.com for additional information.

