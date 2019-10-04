|
04.10.2019 14:05:00
Macronix to Highlight its OctaFlash Memory for Automotive Applications at NXP Technology Days
PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix America, Inc., a leading integrated-device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, will exhibit its OctaFlash™ memory solutions for automotive applications through references designs at the NXP Technology Days conference, Oct. 8-9, in Plymouth, Mich. Macronix will highlight its OctaFlash memory in an automotive-focused reference design based on NXP® Semiconductors' multicore Arm®-based i.MX processor. A second Macronix automotive reference design will feature OctaFlash and NXP's S32 microcontroller combining to provide vehicles with both automotive temperature and high-performance processing.
What: Macronix reference designs highlighting OctaFlash flash storage with NXP processors and microcontrollers that enable data security and driver safety in automotive applications
Where: NXP Technology Days, Inn at St. John's, Plymouth, Mich.
When: Oct. 8 -- noon to 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.; Oct . 9 -- noon to 1:30 p.m. (all times local)
Further information on the event can be found at www.nxp.com/design/training/nxp-technology-days:NXP-TECH-DAYS.
Macronix OctaFlash secure flash memory provides fast data-transfer-rates and high throughput that meet the "instant-on" performance demands for real-time system responsiveness in automotive, industrial and consumer applications.
About Macronix
Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.
OctaFlash is a trademark of Macronix International Co., Ltd. NXP is a trademark of NXP B.V. Arm is a registered trademark and registered service mark of Arm Limited.
