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Macrogenics Aktie 22305190 / US5560991094

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04.05.2026 14:13:10

MacroGenics Expands Zynyz Royalty Deal With Sagard

Macrogenics
2.44 CHF 2.48%
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(RTTNews) - MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) on Monday said it has entered into an expanded royalty purchase agreement with Sagard Healthcare Partners, under which it will receive funding in exchange for a capped share of future sales of Zynyz.

The amended agreement, that builds on an initial deal signed in June 2025, provides MacroGenics with a $60 million upfront payment, along with potential additional sales-based milestone payments of up to $20 million in 2026.

Zynyz, originally developed by MacroGenics, is licensed to Incyte Corporation, while MacroGenics retains other economic interests, including potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sagard's royalty rights will revert to MacroGenics once it receives total payments equal to 1.7 times its investment by September 30, 2032, or 2 times its investment thereafter.

Zynyz is approved in multiple markets, including the U.S., Europe and Japan, for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal and Merkel cell carcinoma.

MacroGenics shares closed at $3.13 on Friday, up 1.62%.

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