<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.03.2020 21:40:00

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Issues Statement Regarding Cincinnati Bell

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) today issued the following statement regarding reports that it was involved in a transaction for Cincinnati Bell.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 52826598 69.00 % 13.00 %
Alphabet Inc. (C) / Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 52826587 59.00 % 10.00 %
Allianz / AXA / Swiss Life / Zurich 52826589 49.00 % 9.00 %

"Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is not a participant in any aspect of the announced transaction involving Cincinnati Bell,” said Christopher Frost, chief executive officer of MIC. "A merger agreement for the take-private of Cincinnati Bell has been entered into by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V, a private infrastructure fund headquartered in New York that is managed by a U.S. subsidiary of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG).”

Statements or articles on various web portals or in other media linking MIC to any transaction for Cincinnati Bell are wholly inaccurate.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, and entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Macquarie Infrastructure Company LLCShsmehr Nachrichten