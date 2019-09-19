Mackenzie Investments Lowers Pricing on 13 Index ETFs

Continues firm's ongoing commitment to enhancing and simplifying its pricing structure for Canadian investors

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments is continuing its commitment to providing investors with value and choice by announcing today that it has lowered pricing on 13 index exchange traded funds (ETFs).

"Our suite of Index ETFs provides investors with effective and versatile building blocks for a diversified portfolio," said Michael Cooke, Senior Vice-President and Head of ETFs, Mackenzie Investments. "By lowering our prices on 13 ETFs, we're delivering better value to our investors and building upon our leadership in the ETF market."

The pricing reductions can be found in the table below and range from 0.01% to 0.16% across the 13 ETFs.

"Today's announcement is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to provide more value to Canadian investors and contribute to their financial success," said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "We're proud of our ability to offer Canadians unparalleled choice, value and performance."

Effective September 20, 2019, investors will see a reduction in pricing for the following ETFs:

Mackenzie's Index ETFs Current fee New fee Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF 0.05 0.04 Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF 0.05 0.04 Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF 0.08 0.06 Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) 0.08 0.06 Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF 0.20 0.17 Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) 0.20 0.17 Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF 0.65 0.55 Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF 0.09 0.07 Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF 0.30 0.14 Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF 0.09 0.08 Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) 0.20 0.15 Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) 0.25 0.15 Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) 0.50 0.40

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With approximately $137.8 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $161 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

