30.10.2020 22:00:00

Mackenzie Investments Announces Portfolio Management Change

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced that Arup Datta, Senior Vice President and Head of Mackenzie's Global Quantitative Equity Team, will assume portfolio management responsibilities for the Mackenzie Global Equity Fund as of November 16, 2020.

Mackenzie Investments Logo (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)

Mr. Datta joined Mackenzie Investments in 2017 and manages several other strategies at the firm. He and his team will apply a quantitative investment approach to the fund, which analyzes thousands of stocks on a continuous basis. 

Rick Weed, the current Portfolio Manager on Mackenzie Global Equity Fund will be leaving the firm effective December 31, 2020.  Mr. Weed will work with the firm's senior investment management team to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of his fund management responsibilities. Mackenzie would like to thank Mr. Weed for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $147 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $196 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

