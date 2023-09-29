Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cargotec Aktie
29.09.2023 09:00:00

MacGregor is chosen to deliver a large order of RoRo equipment for two of the world´s first Pure Car and Truck Carriers using methanol

Cargotec
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 29 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 10 AM EEST

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been chosen to deliver RoRo equipment for two of the world's first methanol-fueled Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC) for China Merchant Energy Shipping to be built at China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. in China.
The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2023 third quarter orders. The vessels are to be delivered to the owner between the third and fourth quarter of 2025.

MacGregor´s scope of supply is to design and deliver the key components consisting of external and internal ramps, covers, electrically operated doors, and liftable car decks, as well as installation support.

MacGregor was selected as the supplier for the reliability of its products and solutions. The customer was convinced of the competitiveness of MacGregor's offerings and extensive service network. The highlight of the order were innovations such as Soft Flaps, which reduce noise in the harbour, and Ramp Position Indicator, the unique stern ramp landing surveillance system that allows the crew to see exactly where the ramp will land before operations start.

"As CMES is an important PCTC operator, we are pleased to be part of their new projects for the first time. We will do our best to build trust and cooperation in the future. We also have high appreciation for the very good cooperation with CMHI in many ongoing projects,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com
Or
Janna Wolin, Marketing and Communications Manager, MacGregor
Tel. +358 40 706 7022, janna.wolin@macgregor.com

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.


Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

Attachment


