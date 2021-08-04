SMI 12’203 0.3%  SPI 15’681 0.3%  Dow 35’116 0.8%  DAX 15’675 0.8%  Euro 1.0729 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’143 0.6%  Gold 1’815 0.3%  Bitcoin 34’480 0.0%  Dollar 0.9045 0.0%  Öl 71.8 -0.7% 
Macerich Aktie
04.08.2021 13:15:00

Macerich Releases Quarterly Results

Macerich
15.26 CHF 33.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC, the "Company") today has released its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information by posting it to the investor relations section of its website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section).

Macerich (PRNewsFoto/Macerich)

As previously announced, Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) today, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to discuss quarterly results.  Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section).    Alternatively, the call is available by phone at Toll Free 1-866-248-8441 or International (toll) 1-323-289-6581, Conference ID # 7516983.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com.   In addition, an audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available by telephone until Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time at toll free 1-844-512-2921, or International (toll) 1-412-317-6671, PIN #7516983.

About Macerich: Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional shopping centers throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 50 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 46 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast, and in Arizona and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.  A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for six straight years (2015 – 2020). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macerich-releases-quarterly-results-301347855.html

SOURCE Macerich

﻿

