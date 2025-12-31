Mabwell's Adalimumab Biosimilar Wins Marketing Approval In Indonesia

(RTTNews) - Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with a fully integrated industry chain, said its Adalimumab Injection 9MW0113, marketed as JUNMAIKANG in China, has received marketing authorization from Indonesia's Food and Drug Authority (BPOM).

The approval marks Mabwell's third overseas marketing authorization this year. Co-developed with Junshi Biosciences, 9MW0113 is the first China-developed Adalimumab biosimilar to be approved by BPOM.

Mabwell noted that it has signed cooperation agreements for 9MW0113 in more than ten countries and has submitted registration applications in multiple markets, including Jordan and Peru.

Hu Huiguo, Board Director, Senior Vice President and Board Secretary of Mabwell, said Indonesia's approval underscores the company's global commercialization strategy, adding that the country's participation in the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme reflects a rigorous regulatory review standard.