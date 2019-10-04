MAB launches unrivalled credit card rewards program

MAB Points Loyalty Program delivers on MAB's commitment to enrich the experience of all its credit card members

MAB unveils new design for MAB VISA Classic and MAB VISA Platinum cards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myanma Apex Bank (MAB) today announced the MAB Points Loyalty Program, an unrivalled rewards program for all MAB credit card holders in Myanmar. Available from the end of October, the MAB Points Loyalty Program will provide the most exclusive privileges and rewards in the market to all MAB credit cards.

The MAB Points Loyalty Program follows the unveiling of a new look for MAB VISA Classic and MAB VISA Platinum cards, as well as the launch of MAB GOLD VISA, which is part of the Wealth Banking service platform and rewards program for high net-worth individuals.

U Kyaw Ni Khin, Chief Business Officer at MAB, said, "MAB strives to continuously and consistently evolve with the banking needs of Myanmar people. Our team, technology readiness, and services development stand ready to grow with Myanmar. As our economy grows, MAB will evolve to cater to our customers' needs in the best possible way including making our cards more secure for our customers. We are the first Bank in Myanmar to be PCIDSS certified by the security standard council for our cards."

The MAB Point Loyalty Program serves a significant and growing base of credit card users in Myanmar and creates a new standard for customer engagement and rewards.

"We are providing our credit card members the ultimate access to premium experiences and privileges. The MAB Points Loyalty Program embodies this, and tailored to customer expectations with features, mechanics, and rewards that reflect their lifestyle," U Kyaw Ni Khin added.

In August, MAB announced the redesign of its flagship MAB VISA Classic and MAB VISA Platinum cards. The new look, which features the rich artistic heritage of Myanmar, came with added privileges while retaining the same security and convenient features of the cards.

Gary Voon, Executive Vice President and Head of Consumer Banking at MAB, said, "We thank our partners for their support. This is a very important milestone for MAB -- the MAB Points Loyalty Program not only serves to incentivise the use of credit card services but also to give back to customers for their loyalty. We aim to make banking rewarding for all our customers and as Myanmar develops, MAB is committed to innovate and deliver on this commitment and to provide our customers unparalleled services."

Eligibility and Conditions

All MAB credit card members are eligible for the program. MAB points can be earned by principal and supplementary cards separately, and points can be redeemed through the Member Portal account. Credit cardholders are eligible to participate in the rewards program as long as they have a valid credit card account as determined by MAB.

Customers automatically qualify for MAB points when spending with any MAB credit card. One MAB point is earned for every 500 Kyat spend charged to the MAB credit card and each MAB point is calculated based on the value of credit card transactions effected daily and rounded down to the nearest MAB point.

Customers can earn points using any one of their MAB credit cards. Both principal and supplementary cards are entitled to points. Customers can easily redeem cash rebates, e-voucher, and other instant rewards through the MAB credit cards rewards member portal.

Unparalleled Rewards and Experiences

With the MAB Points Loyalty Program, points are redeemable from over 20 merchant partners which will be expanded even more in the future and their offerings ranging from leisure, wellness and retail, to dining and travel experiences. Points are redeemable at Acacia, Pizza Hut, Mr.Chef Café & Restaurant, Pizza Maru, Monster Cheese, 800 Bowls Restaurant, Thai 47, Columbus Myanmar, Flymya, Thousand island, Marco Travel, Fit way, Training Ground, "The Skin Story" Skin & Aesthetic Clinic @ samitivej , YGN BP Spa Skin and Wellness, Myan Spa, HANA Beauty Spa & Restaurant, ERKE Sport, Springfield, women'secret and Bossini.

About MAB

Myanma Apex Bank Ltd (MAB) was incorporated on 2nd July 2010 with its first branch office in Nay Pyi Taw on 17 August 2010. Over the years, MAB has progressively increased its branch network to over 98 branches (as of August 2019) to better serve its growing commercial and consumer needs across Myanmar. Its service delivery standard and reliable performance have propelled MAB to a new level of customer satisfaction and trust among the Myanmar people.

MAB invests and nurtures both local and external talents with a good mix of professional experiences in domestic and international banking. Technologically, MAB also keeps abreast of disruptive trends and changes so they can plan, upgrade and stay competitive, agile in meeting the future growth and challenges. MAB's products range from consumer deposit offerings, ATM, POS acceptance network using Myanmar Payment Union (MPU), VISA and MasterCard cards. Commercial financing for small and medium businesses with loans, overdraft and hire purchases options. Cross-border trade, that provides businesses with foreign trade finance, gift cheques, payment orders, remittance and other ancillary services.

MAB continues to evolve with ongoing banking needs of Myanmar people. MAB team, technology readiness and product development stand ready to grow with their customers in the years to come.

SOURCE Myanma Apex Bank