15.09.2020 01:15:00

MAA to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,  H. Eric Bolton, Jr., will participate in a round table presentation at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference.  The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at approximately 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

A live webcast of the company's presentation is accessible through the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com, and through the following link: 

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/realestate2020/id88205366119.cfm

The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event through December 15, 2020. 

About MAA 
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to the "For Investors" page at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-securities-2020-global-real-estate-virtual-conference-301130546.html

SOURCE MAA

