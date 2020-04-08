08.04.2020 22:18:00

MAA Announces Dates of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) announced today that it expects to release its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after market close and will host a conference call with senior management to discuss those results on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

With the early May release date the company expects to not only be in a position to report on first quarter 2020 results, but importantly, be in a position to provide an update on April operating performance as well as results on early May rent collections.  

To access a live broadcast of the conference call by telephone, dial (877) 876-9173 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1667 (International).  The Conference ID is MAA.  A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the "For Investors" page of the company's website at www.maac.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from May 7, 2020 through May 28, 2020 by dialing (800) 283-4605 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-0874 (International). A webcast replay will be posted on the "For Investors" page of the company's website at www.maac.com under the "News & Events" section following the call's conclusion.

About MAA
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.  For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-announces-dates-of-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301037811.html

SOURCE MAA

