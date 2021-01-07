SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
07.01.2021 23:01:00

MAA Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the Company expects to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 after market close and will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review fourth quarter and full-year performance and conduct a question-and-answer period.

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2598 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1877 (International).  The Conference ID is MAA.  A replay of the conference call will be available from February 4, 2021 through February 18, 2021 by dialing (800) 839-2391 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-7205 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com and an audio archive of the call will be posted on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAA
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.  For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-conference-call-301203126.html

SOURCE MAA

Nachrichten

pagehit