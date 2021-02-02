SMI 10’802 0.6%  SPI 13’462 0.6%  Dow 30’212 0.8%  DAX 13’773 1.1%  Euro 1.0804 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’580 1.4%  Gold 1’843 -0.9%  Bitcoin 31’104 3.4%  Dollar 0.8983 0.1%  Öl 57.7 2.6% 
02.02.2021 12:55:00

M2A Family Office Expands Leadership Team Hiring Matthew Winger as Director of Investments

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M2A Family Office, LLC ("M2A") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Winger as Director of Investments, effective as of December 2020. In this new role, Winger will be responsible for conducting research and analysis on existing investments, as well as sourcing and evaluating new investment and joint venture opportunities.

M2A Family Office Logo

"Matthew is a seasoned professional with 14 years of public and private market investment experience. We welcome his expertise across equity, debt, and real estate. His enthusiasm and pursuit of excellence, will not only contribute to M2A but also our investments and management teams," said Michael S. Liebowitz, M2A's Managing Principal as well as CEO and Director of recently launched, NYSE-listed New Beginnings Acquisition Corp.  

Prior to joining M2A, Winger was the Director of Investments at Andover National Corp. Earlier in his career, Winger was Senior Research Analyst at Fairholme Capital Management, where he worked directly with the CIO in executing a deep drive, fundamental strategy across distress and special situation opportunities in debt and equity. Prior to this, Winger held roles at TIAA-CREF, Loeb Partners and Countrywide Commercial Real Estate Finance.

"I am honored to join Mr. Liebowitz and the M2A team at such an exciting time to help grow and manage M2A. Their proven track record in starting and building many businesses, along with investing success across numerous industries is something I truly admire. I look forward to helping build M2A's legacy," emphasized Matthew Winger, Director of Investments.

Winger earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and an M.B.A. from New York University's Stern School of Business. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Miami, as well as a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami.

For more information on M2A Family Office, LLC, please visit www.M2Afo.com or email info@M2Afo.com.

About M2A Family Office, LLC

M2A Family Office, LLC is a private firm established in 2018 by Michael S. Liebowitz to manage his business and philanthropic activities to make a positive impact in the lives of future generations. M2A is dedicated to growth through strategic investments across a broad range of investment classes including public securities, direct investing, private equity, real estate and venture capital.

Matthew Winger, M2A Director of Investments

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/m2a-family-office-expands-leadership-team-hiring-matthew-winger-as-director-of-investments-301219376.html

SOURCE M2A Family Office, LLC

