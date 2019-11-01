+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
01.11.2019 14:11:00

M17 Group Announces Acquisition of MeMe Live

TAIPEI, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M17 Group, the leading social networking entertainment group in Developed Asia, announced today the acquisition of MeMe Live, a live streaming platform invested by FunPlus, with a focus on Asia-Pacific markets. As a result of this acquisition, M17's market share of the live streaming industry in Developed Asia will exceed 60% upon the integration of both companies' platform resources, content creators, and users. The acquisition will also accelerate the global acquisition footprint and expansion of operating bases of the group.    

Joseph Phua, Co-Founder and CEO of M17 Group, says, "This acquisition is a crucial and strategic move for M17 Group. We have grown to become the predominant platform in Developed Asia, with focus on Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong. As a leader in the global live streaming industry, we continue to focus on three strategic directions: Consolidation of global live streaming industry, expansion into new markets and content diversification. The acquisition of MeMe is the first of a few acquisitions we will complete in the near future."

Over the last 12 months, M17 Group has been focused on investing in various content types including music livestreaming, variety shows and live commerce. Coupled with the company's global push into markets like Japan and the US, MeMe's acquisition will enable M17 Group to further deepen its leadership worldwide and accelerate its sprint towards annual group revenues of over USD 1 billion.

Junnan Liang, CEO of MeMe Live, revealed that "MeMe Live is very excited to join M17 Group. They are market leader and have very strong operational and content synergies with the business we have built at MeMe Live in Taiwan, Japan and India."  He added "As the entertainment streaming industry consolidates around a few large players, M17 Group was the obvious and preferred partner for us."

M17 Group, which was officially established in April 2017, is the holding group for the following brands: 17 Media, Paktor Group, HandsUP live commerce, and Unicorn Entertainment. Upon the completion of the acquisition, 17 Media and MeMe Live will continue to operate independently while exploring synergies through cross platform collaborations.

(The acquisition will be completed upon the approval of M17 Group's board directors and shareholders.)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/m17-group-announces-acquisition-of-meme-live-300949854.html

SOURCE M17 Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Normale Konsolidierung
07:08
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Am Widerstand / Roche – Aktien direkt an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
31.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Präsident Jordan: Negativzins weiterhin unentbehrlich
Swiss Re-Aktie leichter: Swiss Re schreibt nach neun Monaten einen Gewinn - Aktienrückkauf wird nicht durchgeführt
Reuters-Gold-Studie: Hier könnte der Goldpreis bald stehen
Wall Street beendet den Handel tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX zum Börsenschluss knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
ABB erhält Grossauftrag für Offshore-Windpark in Grossbritannien
E-Zigarettenfirma Juul wird für Marlboro-Konzern Altria zum Milliardengrab
Chinas Elektroauto-Markt: Gigafactory Shanghai wichtig für Tesla
Geberit-Aktie gewinnt: Geberit mit Umsatz nach 9 Monaten über Vorjahr
Shell-Aktie verliert kräftig: Shell trotz niedrigerer Preise mit mehr Gewinn als erwartet
Swisscom-Aktie etwas höher: Swisscom macht mit weniger Umsatz mehr Betriebsgewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit leichten Gewinnen -- US-Börsen vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Umsatzminus bei ExxonMobil. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX präsentierte sich schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit roten Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB