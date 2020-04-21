M. Stephens's new book "Lilli's Garden of Deception" is about Lilli who has come to grips with losing two men she loved desperately during her lifetime

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M. Stephens, whose husband is an inspiration for her male characters, has completed her new book "Lilli's Garden of Deception": a heartwarming tale that follows Lilli's journey to take a chance on love again.

According to Stephens, "I started to write my first book, Lilli's Story, with my husband, Stephen, ten years ago. Unfortunately, he never got to read it to its entirety. I finished Lilli's Story after his death and dedicated it to him. The sequel, Lilli's Garden of Deception, came easy to me and, for six more months, kept him alive in my mind once more. I felt as if he was guiding me through the chapters. You can see all his characteristics, catchphrases, and mannerisms in my male characters. Lilli's story is now complete—there's nothing left to say once love conquers all."

Published by Page Publishing, M. Stephens's emotional work details Lilli's evolution through the beginnings of a romance.

Lilli experiences all of the ups and downs that readers can relate to in a budding relationship. This includes the hardest of these to overcome, which is deceit.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase"Lilli's Garden of Deception" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

