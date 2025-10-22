Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
M-I Homes Aktie 120152 / US55305B1017

22.10.2025 14:09:58

M/I Homes Inc. Profit Falls In Q3, Misses Estimates

M-I Homes
117.60 EUR -2.45%
(RTTNews) - M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $106.49 million, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $145.44 million, or $5.10 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $1.131 billion from $1.142 billion last year.

M/I Homes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $106.49 Mln. vs. $145.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.92 vs. $5.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.131 Bln vs. $1.142 Bln last year.