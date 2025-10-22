M-I Homes Aktie 120152 / US55305B1017
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
22.10.2025 14:09:58
M/I Homes Inc. Profit Falls In Q3, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $106.49 million, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $145.44 million, or $5.10 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $1.131 billion from $1.142 billion last year.
M/I Homes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $106.49 Mln. vs. $145.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.92 vs. $5.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.131 Bln vs. $1.142 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu M-I Homes Inc
|
21.10.25
|Ausblick: M-I Homes legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: M-I Homes vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25