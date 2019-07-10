10.07.2019 13:45:00

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Webcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announces the following
Webcast:

What:

When:

July 24, 2019 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Where:

http://www.mihomes.com



How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above 



Contact:

Kevin Hake, Senior Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,


khake@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8011


Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,


amhunker@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8225

M/I Homes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M/I Homes, Inc.)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 113,100 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and also currently are sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market and Pinnacle Homes in the Detroit, Michigan market.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Virginia and Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-homes-inc-announces-second-quarter-earnings-webcast-300880998.html

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

