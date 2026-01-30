M EVO GLOBAL ACQUISITION CORP II Prices Upsized IPO Of 27 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - M EVO GLOBAL ACQUISITION CORP II announced that it priced its initial public offering of 27 million units at $10.00 per unit after upsizing the original offering of 22.50 million units.

The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and will trade under the ticker symbol MEVOU beginning January 30, 2026.

The company noted that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, $0.0001 par value per share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share upon exercise, at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols MEVOX and MEVOW, respectively.

The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.