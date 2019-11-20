+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.11.2019 07:30:00

Lysogene Reports its Cash Position as of 30 September 2019

Regulatory News:

Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS), a pioneering Phase 3 biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reports its cash position as of 30 September 2019.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 50822307 59.00 % 9.20 %
Logitech / Sunrise Communications AG / Swisscom N 50822308 69.00 % 8.50 %
Lonza Group N / Vifor Pharma AG 50822309 69.00 % 8.00 %

As of 30 September 2019, cash and cash equivalents amounted to €29.1 million1 (compared to €33.2 million as of 30 June 2019). This amount includes the payments made by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc to Lysogene in 2019 for $18.7 million (€16.6 million), related to the milestone payment and development cost reimbursement triggered by dosage of the first patient in AAVance, the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of LYS-SAF302 in MPS IIIA.

"Cash burn is in line with our expectations, and the strategic partnership signed with Sarepta should provide us with the ability to fund the full development of our lead asset,” commented Stephane Durant des Aulnois, Chief Financial Officer of Lysogene.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A pivotal clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1-2 clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company’s progress of its phase 2-3 clinical trial and cash runway. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control, (iii) clinical trial results, (iv) increased manufacturing costs and (v) potential claims on its products. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target,” "believe,” "expect,” "aim,” "intend,” "may,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "plan,” "objective”, "project,” "will,” "can have,” "likely,” "should,” "would,” "could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, including in the 2018 registration document (Document de référence), registered with the French Markets Authorities on April 29, 2019, under number R. 19-016, and future filings and reports by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will or will not make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

________________________

1Unaudited and not subject to approval by the board of directors. Eur/USD exchange rate of 1.0902. Eur/GBP exchange rate of 0.8847

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Lysogene SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Lysogene SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.11.19
Rohstoffe: Wieder größere Sorgenfalten
19.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
19.11.19
Schwergewichte hieven SMI auf Rekordhoch
18.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lysogene SA 1.60 -2.44% Lysogene SA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
Medicines Co-Aktie +20%: Novartis angeblich an Medicines Co. interessiert
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Alibaba ermöglicht Bitcoin-Cashback für Kunden
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron erhält von FDA Rare-Pediatric-Disease-Status für Sarizotan
Julius Bär-Aktie stark: Julius Bär steigert verwaltete Vermögen in ersten zehn Monaten
Meyer Burger schliesst Verkauf des Software-Geschäfts ab - Aktie im Plus
Umfrage sieht Verluste für die Union
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mit Abschlägen
Die Börsen in Fernost geben zur Wochenmitte ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;