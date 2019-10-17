Lysogene Appoints Mr. Stéphane Durant des Aulnois as Chief Financial Officer

Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 – LYS), a pioneering Phase 3 biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the appointment of Stéphane Durant des Aulnois as Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Stéphane will supervise all financial activities, as well as Alliance Management and Business Development initiatives. Stéphane will be a member of the Executive Committee.

"We are delighted to welcome Stéphane Durant des Aulnois to our expanding team. Stéphane will bring his combined experience of financial markets and operations to help us structure the company as it enters a key development phase," said Karen Aiach, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Lysogene, Stéphane Durant des Aulnois spent close to 9 years at Ipsen, first as Vice-President Head of Investor Relations for the Group, then as CFO of Ipsen Iberia, in charge of all financial, procurement and supply chain activities. Prior to Ipsen, Stéphane worked at LaSalle Investment management within the Acquisitions Team and at Calyon Americas within the Credit Risk Management team.

Stéphane graduated both from Paris Dauphine University and the London School of Economics, and holds an Executive Leadership diploma from Harvard Business School.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2-3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1-2 clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the development strategy for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

