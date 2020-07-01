Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.07.2020 08:00:00

Lysogene Announces a Research Collaboration With the Weizmann Institute of Science

Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS)(FR0013233475 – LYS), a Phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the company has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Yeda Research and Development Co Ltd, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Credit Suisse Group AG / Swiss Life Hldg. N / Swiss RE AG / UBS Group AG / Zurich Insurance Group AG 54239271 69.00 % 20.00 %
Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 54239274 49.00 % 15.00 %
Swiss Life / Swiss Re / Zurich 54239272 69.00 % 15.00 %

The agreement involves collaboration between Lysogene and the lab of Prof. Anthony Futerman at the Weizmann Institute of Science, with the aim of developing a novel AAV gene therapy approach for neuronopathic Gaucher disease, Parkinson disease, and other diseases associated with mutations of the GBA1 gene. Under the terms of the agreement, Lysogene will provide expertise in AAV vector design and production, while the lab of Prof. Futerman will provide glucocerebrosidase variants with enhanced biological properties and conduct biological proof and concept studies. Lysogene has an exclusive option to license the program.

Ralph Laufer, Chief Scientific Officer at Lysogene said: "We are thrilled to start this research collaboration with Prof. Futerman, a leading expert in the field of sphingolipid biology. The Weizmann Institute is one of the world's leading multidisciplinary research institutes, and the source of numerous groundbreaking medical discoveries and technological applications. Lysogene is developing gene therapy approaches for monogenic neurological disorders, including neuronopathic lysosomal storage diseases. This collaboration is a perfect fit with Lysogene’s strategy, providing the opportunity to develop a novel therapy for a rare lysosomal disease, with the potential to expand into neurological diseases with much larger patient populations, such as Parkinson.”

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1/3 clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner on a gene therapy approach for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to Lysogene’s clinical trials, clinical trial data releases, clinical development plans, anticipated future activities and cash runway of Lysogene. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control, (iii) clinical trial results, (iv) increased manufacturing costs and (v) potential claims on its products. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target,” "believe,” "expect,” "aim,” "intend,” "may,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "plan,” "objective”, "project,” "will,” "can have,” "likely,” "should,” "would,” "could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, including in the 2019 universal registration document, registered with the French Markets Authorities on April 30, 2020, under number D.20-0427, and future filings and reports by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will or will not make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Lysogene SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Lysogene SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Keine Aktien verfügbar.

Inside (Anzeige)

30.06.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
30.06.20
Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020: Vier auf einen Streich - so viele wie noch nie
30.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.06.20
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lysogene SA 2.61 -0.38% Lysogene SA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie erneut stark gefragt: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen - Vertrag mit Ex-Chef gekündigt
Boeing-Aktie tiefrot: Boeing 737 Max gelingt Testflug nach Startverbot - Norwegian storniert
Schneller Rebound an den Aktienmärkten - Nur eine Blase?
Viel Aufholbedarf: Hat Silber ein grösseres Potenzial als Gold in diesem Jahr?
US-Börsen legen am Dienstag zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Varta-Aktie stark: Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel
Kühne+Nagel schliesst Mehrjahresvertrag mit Huel ab - Aktie verbucht Zuschläge
2. Quartal 2020: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
ARYZTA-Aktien schliessen nach Umsatzangaben zum Juni im Plus
Genfer Autosalon soll für Millionen Franken verkauft werden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich etwas leichter -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt dürfte den Mittwochshandel etwas leichter beginnen. Der deutsche Leitindex wird behauptet erwartet. Die Märkte in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB