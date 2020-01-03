GADSDEN, Ala., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons HR (www.lyonshr.com), a leading IRS-certified and ESAC-accredited Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with worksite employees in 44 states, announced today it has acquired Acline HR of Punta Gorda, Florida.

With Corporate operations based in Florence and Gadsden, AL and a large southeastern and mid-Atlantic client base, expansion into the South Florida market is a natural progression. Lyons HR currently services clients in northern and eastern Florida from its Alabama Operations Center and recently opened a location in Jacksonville, Florida. The Punta Gorda office will service clients in western and southern Florida. Lyons HR provides the full range of services needed by small to medium sized businesses in the Florida market.

"The leadership of Acline HR shared our central focus on client satisfaction and improving the client experience. That made this acquisition, along with the retention of local staff, ideal for our expansion efforts in Florida," said Bill Lyons, CEO of Lyons HR.

ABOUT LYONS HR -- Lyons HR has provided comprehensive HR solutions for small and medium-sized businesses including payroll and tax administration, employee benefits, HR consulting, regulatory compliance, risk management, staffing and recruiting since 1995. Based in Florence, AL, Lyons HR serves more than 16,000 employees at more than 900 work sites across the United States. For more information on services provided, visit www.lyonshr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyons-hr-acquires-acline-hr-of-punta-gorda-florida-300980945.html

SOURCE Lyons HR, LLC