14.10.2019 12:30:00

LyondellBasell Names Michael McMurray Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the world's largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies, today announced that Michael McMurray has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 5, 2019. McMurray replaces Thomas Aebischer who, earlier this year, elected to retire at the end of 2019.

"Having worked in a wide variety of roles over his career, Michael has deep knowledge of financial markets and brings a diverse, global perspective to the finance function," said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. "Because he has worked both upstream and downstream of LyondellBasell, he has a unique perspective on market dynamics and how we can continue to create and deliver value."

McMurray joins LyondellBasell following a nearly 11-year career at Owens Corning where he served as vice president, Investor Relations and treasurer; vice president, Finance for the Building Materials Group; and, for the past seven years, as chief financial officer. Prior to Owens Corning, McMurray spent 21 years in various positions of increasing responsibility with Royal Dutch Shell including as vice president, Shell Capital; global treasurer for Shell Chemicals; and Americas Finance manager for the Lubricants business.

McMurray sits on the board of directors for Flowserve (NYSE: FLS), a global pumps and valves manufacturer. Mr. McMurray earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas and an MBA from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies."  More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

Michael McMurray has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of LyondellBasell, effective Nov. 5, 2019.

 

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-names-michael-mcmurray-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-300937556.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:35
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Rallye Niveaus werden verteidigt
11:21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06:31
Daily Markets: SMI – Ein erster wichtiger Schritt / Nvidia – Die Käufer versuchen es
11.10.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.10.19
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
So hat sich der Aktienmarkt tatsächlich seit Amtsantritt Donald Trumps entwickelt
Jim Cramer: Wir müssen Netflix "verdammt nochmal" aus FAANG streichen
Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
Sunrise-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Grossaktionär freenet will weiterhin gegen UPC-Kauf stimmen
KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letzlich in Grün
Implenia-Aktie verliert deutlich: Veraison und Parmino brechen Gespräche mit Implenia ab
Nur unter diesen Umständen kann die Tesla-Aktie wieder steigen
US-Regierung erwägt anscheinend Strafzölle auf Schweizer Pharmaexporte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letzlich in Grün
Skepsis über die vermeldeten Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt belasten am Montag neben dem heimischen Aktienmarkt auch den deutschen Leitindex. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB