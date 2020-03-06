LyondellBasell and Bora Sign Definitive Agreements to form Chinese Joint Venture

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and HONG KONG, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced it has signed definitive agreements to expand in China through a 50:50 joint venture with the Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group (Bora). On September 5, 2019, LyondellBasell and Bora first signed a Memorandum of Understanding and announced their intention to form this joint venture during a ceremony in Panjin, China.

"China is a large market with growing demand for high quality polyolefin products," said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. "The combination of LyondellBasell's leading technology and Bora's operational excellence will allow us to reliably produce and provide these needed products to local customers."

Under the agreements, the partners will form a Sino-foreign joint venture, the Bora LyondellBasell Petrochemical Co. Ltd, that will operate a 1.1 million metric tons per annum ethylene cracker and associated polyolefin derivatives complex in Panjin, China, with a total expected cost of approximately $2.6 billion. The complex will produce products that serve the growing demands of various industries in China, including packaging, transportation, building and construction, and healthcare and hygiene.

LyondellBasell will market the polypropylene and high-density polyethylene which will be produced utilizing LyondellBasell licensed Spheripol, Spherizone polypropylene technologies and Hostalen ACP polyethylene technology. Start-up is expected in the second half of 2020.

According to IHS Markit, Asia is the largest and fastest growing polyolefin market in the world. China accounts for more than 60 percent of the Asian polyolefins market and represents 40 percent of global growth. Olefins and polyolefins are core products of LyondellBasell.

LyondellBasell expects to make its equity contribution in the coming months. The formation of the JV is subject to approvals by relevant government authorities, including antitrust review by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2020, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the third consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

