VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Driving to the Downtown Lynn Cultural District or the Barkland Avenue Dog Park? Now you have an easier way to pay for parking with PayByPhone.

The City of Lynn now offers PayByPhone – the leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions – for more than 1,000 off-street and on-street parking spaces.

With the PayByPhone app, users simply enter the location code of their desired space, their planned parking duration and pay. If the user needs to extend their parking duration they can easily do so from the app, avoiding unnecessary interruptions and parking tickets.

"We are constantly looking for ways to simplify and enhance experiences for residents and visitors, and I am excited the City is offering this additional method of payment," said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. "As people park throughout the City, I hope people take advantage of this application while enjoying all that Lynn has to offer."

In addition to Lynn, PayByPhone is available in several other areas throughout Massachusetts including Boston, Mansfield, Plymouth, Sharon and Waltham.

"We're looking forward to growing our presence in Massachusetts and serving the community of Lynn," said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone.

For more information visit, paybyphone.com.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 100 million transactions totaling more than $400 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lynn-massachusetts-now-offers-paybyphone-parking-payment-app-300936599.html

SOURCE PayByPhone Technologies Inc.