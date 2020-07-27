+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
27.07.2020 01:00:00

Lynk Pharmaceuticals enters exclusive licensing agreements with Kobe University and with RIKEN Research Institute to develop RAS inhibitors with a novel MOA

HANGZHOU, China, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals (Hangzhou, China) is pleased to announce exclusive licensing agreements with Kobe University (Kobe, Japan) and with RIKEN Research Institute (Saitama, Japan) to develop RAS inhibitors with a novel MOA. The agreement with Kobe University also includes a joint collaboration which will continue to provide screening and structural support.

RAS has been identified as a key driver in numerous cancers including pancreatic (95%), colon (50%) and lung adenocarcinomas (30%). RAS was first identified in the 1960's and has been targeted for over 35 years with only limited success. While recent progress made by irreversible binding towards KRAS G12C subset, this approach cannot inhibit other more dominant KRAS mutants such as G12V and G12D.  

Built on Kobe University and RIKEN's early structural biology and screening outcome, Lynk Pharmaceuticals will utilize its medicinal chemistry and drug design expertise to develop RAS inhibitors with desirable properties to target a broader range of undruggable RAS onco-drivers and ultimately develop the compounds for clinical use. "This is a very ambitious approach for us to challenge a decades-old undruggable target, but we believe our approach, with an exciting novel mechanism of action, will bring better hope to the patients by jointing hands with two reputed research organizations in the world," said Dr. Zhao-Kui (ZK) Wan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Lynk.

Lynk Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage company dedicated to discovering and developing novel medicines to treat cancers and immunological & inflammatory diseases. Lynk Pharmaceuticals was founded by veteran drug hunters from Pfizer, Merck and Johnson & Johnson with more than 7 decades of rich experiences in drug discovery collectively. Driven by a higher purpose, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims at growing into a market leader for developing innovative therapies to address unmet medical needs.

Kobe University is a leading Japanese national university today serving approximately 16,000 students with about 4,500 studying at the graduate level. Kobe University aims to contribute to the global community through the creation of knowledge founded on universal values and the fostering of rich understanding and strong leadership skills.

RIKEN is Japan's largest and most comprehensive research institute renowned for high-quality research in a diverse range of scientific disciplines. Founded in 1917 as a private research foundation in Tokyo, RIKEN has grown rapidly in size and scope, today encompassing a network of world-class research centers and institutes worldwide.

SOURCE Lynk Pharmaceuticals

